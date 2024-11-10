The Winnipeg Jets are flying high to start the 2024-25 NHL season (pun may or may not have been intended) and they've now officially made National Hockey League history.

Thanks to their 4-1 victory on Saturday afternoon over the visiting Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre, they became the first NHL club to earn 14 victories in their first 15 games of a season, the best start by any team – ever. They also surpassed the 2007-08 Ottawa Senators, the last club to start this scorching hot.

For just the second time this season, the Jets sold out all 15,225 tickets, and the fans were treated to a proper return on their investment. Power play goals from Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo helped pace the scoring for the Jets, who also got tallies from Vladislav Namestnikov and Rasmus Kupari.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was once again strong between the pipes, making 32 saves and coming within 1:30 of his 41st career shutout before it was spoiled by a goal from Roope Hintz.

The Jets will attempt to continue their momentum when they embark on a three-game road trip, beginning with a clash against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Jets have officially made NHL history thanks to multiple key contributions

Not only are the Jets getting balanced scoring from up and down their lineup, but they also continue to get top-notch goaltending from Hellebuyck – something that isn't going unnoticed by his teammates, via the Winnipeg Sun.

“Another hell of a game,” teammate Alex Iafallo said. “He’s making incredible saves and keeping our plays in it and making those defensive plays. It goes a long way and pushes us forward. I think he’s having a hell of a start, so he’s got to keep it going. It’s pretty fun to watch.”Before he lost his shutout bid, he topped former Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec's franchise mark of 187:05 without allowing an opposition goal. Don't be surprised to see Hellebuyck, who is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goaltender, be nominated for the award yet again.