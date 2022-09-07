Zach Wilson gets brutally honest on decision to sit out start of season

Zach Wilson is not happy he’s going to be sidelined for at least the first three weeks of 2022 NFL season. But the injured New York Jets quarterback said he understands why that decision was made by coach Robert Saleh and team doctors.

“If it was up to me I’d still try and play right now,” Wilson said Wednesday. “But I’m listening to my doctors and whatever clearance they give me, kind of going week by week … that’s what I’m going to go off of.”

Saleh announced earlier in the day that Wilson would not play until Week 4 “at the earliest” after sustaining a non-contact injury on a scramble against the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game Aug. 12. Zach Wilson had arthroscopic surgery four days later and has been recovering from a bone bruise and the trimming of his meniscus.

Zach Wilson talks about the emotions he felt after his injury: "It's frustrating of course. You want to be healthy as much as possible. When the injury happened, I was just pissed to myself"

Wilson worked out Monday and Saleh said at the time that it was “possible” he could start Sunday in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. In retrospect that seemed to be the coach trying to give the Ravens something to think about since two days later, Saleh said Wilson would miss at least the first three games.

The 23-year-old, who missed four games as a rookie last season because of a sprained right knee, said he’s throwing and dropping back but not running. He called the latest injury “frustrating.”

Zach Wilson on the confidence of Robert Saleh saying he's the "future of this team" "I'm excited to get back. Want to be 100% to be able to give my guys everything I got"

On the positive side, Zach Wilson avoided being placed on injured reserve and will be allowed to practice with the team when he’s healthy enough to do so.

“For what the injury was, I’m very optimistic to be able to get back and still play football the way I want to this year,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that when he does return he won’t change his aggressive style but will make smarter decisions, like running out of bounds when given the option.

"If the guy hit me and I got injured, it's one thing. If I can't run and cut without getting hurt, then what am I doing? I have to take care of myself and put myself in a better situation there."

Joe Flacco will replace Wilson and start against his former team in Week 1. The 37-year-old played 11 seasons with the Ravens and helped lead them to the playoffs six times. He was MVP of Super Bowl XLVII when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Flacco has filled in for Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold as Jets quarterback the past two seasons and is 0-5 as a starter. He started once last season, a 24-17 home loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, and completed 24 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.