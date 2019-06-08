The New York Jets continue their spending spree this offseason but this time it’s not for a player. The Jets decided to hire Joe Douglas as their new general manager after firing Mike Maccagnan earlier this offseason.

Reportedly, the Jets will be giving Douglas more than $3 million a year for six years. Although, it was rumored that New York offered him $1.5 million at first but ended up sweetening the deal to secure their guy.

Douglas comes from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was their Vice President of Player Personnel from 2016-2018. He was crucial to helping build the Eagles roster who took down the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2017.

Before the Eagles, Douglas spent the 2015 season with the Chicago Bears as a director of college scouting. And prior to that, he spent 15 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens working in their personnel department.

The Jets front office has been in flux for a while now after the firing of Maccagnan. Adam Gase was named the interim GM and there was apparently turmoil within the organization. For starters, Gase was never fully on board with the signing of Le’Veon Bell this offseason.

Therefore, Douglas is being hired to come in and straighten things out in New York. He’s given a young, talented roster that could use some work but he’s the right guy for the job. For a few years, Douglas helped turn the Eagles into contenders.

Fans in New York are hoping for similar results during his tenure with the Jets. Nonetheless, Douglas will be paid handsomely with the Jets and he’s hoping to turn things around in the Big Apple.