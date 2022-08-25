Jets: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023

The New York Jets have done an excellent job remaking their roster through the draft and free agency the past few seasons. Optimism reigns for a change around the team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 11 seasons.

Under general manager Joe Douglas, the Jets have turned black holes at wide receiver, tight end, running back, defensive line and cornerback into areas that are filled with talent and quality depth. And they believe they have their quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But there’s still work to be done. And though not a single down has been played in the 2022 regular season, it’s worth taking a peek at what draft prospects could lie ahead for the Jets in 2023.

NFL Draft Prospects Jets Fans Must Follow In 2023

Paris Johnson, Jr. – OT (Ohio State)

By the time the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, Mekhi Becton will have missed 33 of 34 games the previous two seasons because of separate injuries to his right knee. The 11th overall pick in 2020 missed all but one game last season and is out for all of 2022. In addition, the massive tackle was able to finish only eight of 14 games played as a rookie because of injury. That’s not someone the Jets can trust to build their offensive line around.

Add to the mix that veteran tackle George Fant is a free agent at the end of the season and recently signed Duane Brown turns 37 at the end of August and one can see the Jets likely need to select some talented young blood at the position in 2023.

Enter Paris Johnson, Jr. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior was a highly recruited tackle out of high school who started 13 games at guard last season. He switches back to his natural position this season, when big things are expected from him.

He’s big, athletic and extremely intelligent. And he’s at or near the top of most mock drafts at offensive tackle. If not Johnson, the Jets may also consider Northwestern tackle Pete Skoronski or Georgia sophomore Broderick Jones.

Noah Sewell – LB (Oregon)

Sewell is a three-down linebacker, effective against the pass and the run. He’s got good size (6-foot-2, 253 pounds) and a non-stop motor. He led Oregon with 114 tackles last season, 8.5 for a loss and had four sacks and two forced fumbles.

A semifinalist last season for the Butkus Award, presented to the best linebacker in college football, Sewell is high on most mock drafts, often in the same conversation with Clemson’s Trenton Simpson and Jack Campbell of Iowa. He was also selected to the 2022 preseason AP All-American First Team Defense.

Oregon LB Noah Sewell has been named To AP Preseason All-America First Team. #GoDucks — Julian Mininsohn (@JMininsohn) August 22, 2022

With C.J. Mosley turning 31, the Jets need to start thinking about who will replace him in the coming years. Sewell could be that linebacker. Or the Jets may like him to play alongside Mosley should Quincy Williams fail to live up to expectations this season.

Will Levis – QB (Kentucky)

Wait, what? Quarterback?

Yes, quarterback.

The Jets are heavily invested in Wilson and have done everything possible to put him in a position to succeed. But he sustained a knee injury for the second straight season and there are still so many questions for him to answer as an NFL QB, especially after a rocky rookie season.

Admittedly it’s hard to imagine the Jets moving on quickly from Wilson, but the 2023 draft is going to be loaded with talented quarterbacks. So, let’s just say Wilson (who’s out following minor right knee surgery last week) fails to inspire again this season and doesn’t show the growth the Jets are banking on. It’s not out of the question that they’d seriously consider selecting another quarterback.

Will Levis makes more preseason award watch lists https://t.co/wegr4MH6wX pic.twitter.com/VEyvkoan1j — UK Fanatics (@UKFanaticsOnly) August 22, 2022

If that’s the case, Will Levis could be their guy. He’s bigger (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) than Wilson, throws a nice deep ball and is mobile. He threw for 24 touchdowns and ran for nine more last season at Kentucky and has drawn comparisons to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Assuming C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Alabama’s Bryce Young are off the board by the time they pick, the Jets could land Levis if they’re unconvinced Wilson is their guy moving forward.