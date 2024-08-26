The Winnipeg Jets made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in emphatic fashion this past season. Winnipeg finally found a defensive structure that aided goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the team thrived. In fact, the Jets looked like a true Stanley Cup contender heading into the playoffs back in the spring.

Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way. A Canadian team did appear in the Stanley Cup Final. However, it was the Edmonton Oilers who represented hockey's native country in the Final. The Jets, meanwhile, suffered a first-round defeat to the Colorado Avalanche.

Winnipeg lost some key pieces this offseason. Sean Monahan signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets when NHL Free Agency opened on July 1. Additionally, defenseman Brenden Dillon joined Brett Pesce in signing with the New Jersey Devils.

These losses certainly can lead to Winnipeg taking a step back in 2024-25. However, they have the veteran talent to keep themselves in the playoff race once again. Here are two Jets veterans who could lead the charge for postseason hockey next spring.

Vladislav Namestnikov could continue to thrive

Vladislav Namestnikov joined the Jets by way of trade at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Namestinkov originally went to the San Jose Sharks in a deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, the Sharks traded him to Winnipeg two days later.

He played well to end last season as he scored two goals and 10 points in 20 games. However, he played much better in 2023-24, even if the stat sheet doesn't look all that inspiring. He scored 11 goals and 37 points in 78 games for the Jets during the 2023-24 regular season. Those 37 points are his most since the 2017-18 campaign.

Namestnikov finished with a Goals For Percentage of 58.6%, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he finished with a Goals For Per 60 Minutes of 3.02. He is one of three Jets players to record a GF/60 north of 3.00. Gabe Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers are the other Winnipeg players to achieve that feat.

Namestnikov will play a large role on this team with Monahan no longer in town. Will this result in an offensive explosion? This is certainly difficult to predict. But in any event, Namestinkov looks poised to make a real impact for the Jets as they look to return to the postseason in 2025.

Adam Lowry is a valuable presence

Adam Lowry plays a pivotal role on the Jets, and especially in the locker room. The veteran Winnipeg forward served his first season as captain of the team in 2023-24. His counting stats certainly aren't anything to write home about. But he is still an impactful player for this team.

Lowry remained consistent this past season. He followed up a 13-goal, 36-point season in 2022-23 with a 12-goal, 35-point performance in 2023-24. This marks the first time the veteran forward has posted two consecutive 30+ point seasons in his career.

Lowry's offensive analytics aren't the greatest. For instance, he had a GF/60 of 2.2 at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey. Only Morgan Barron had a lower GF/60 than the Jets captain. Additionally, the Jets captain had an Offensive Goals Above Replacement of less than one.

However, he certainly could have made more of a difference offensively. He had an xOGAR of 5.3 and an xWAR of 2.3 in 2023-24. Furthermore, he did make a tangible impact defensively. Lowry had the lowest Goals Against Per 60 (1.22) at 5v5 as well as the highest On-Ice Save Percentage (.956) among Jets forwards.

Lowry had a similar output in 2022-23, but his analytics are much better. As a result, the Winnipeg captain could be a very impactful player in 2024-25. If that happens, the Jets are certainly going to be in good position to make the playoffs next season.