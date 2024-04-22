Some segments of the NHL fan base are feeling a sense of déjà vu as the Stanley Cup Playoffs kick off, with familiar matchups dominating the Round 1 landscape. The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are set to clash for the third consecutive year, while the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders renew their postseason rivalry for the second straight season. But there is a first-time matchup that fans are looking forward to, as the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche are set to face one another.
Jets, Avalanche meet in the postseason for the 1st time
The matchup between the Jets and Avalanche presents a unique and exciting first-time encounter in the history of both franchises. Both teams are eager to redeem themselves after early exits in last season's playoffs. The Avalanche fell to the upstart Seattle Kraken in a hard-fought seven-game series, while the Jets were swiftly dispatched by the eventual Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights in just five games.
The Jets bounced back from a tumultuous end to last season, during which head coach Rick Bowness publicly criticized his team, particularly its top players. During the 2023-24 regular season, they rebounded from the previous spring's disappointing early playoff exit, finishing with an impressive 52-24-6 record. This performance earned them the second seed in the Western Conference's Central Division, trailing only the Dallas Stars.
Colorado's potent offense could present problems for the Jets
The Avalanche present a formidable offensive threat, led by forward Nathan MacKinnon, who ranks among the NHL's top point-scorers this season with an impressive 51 goals and 89 assists. Alongside MacKinnon, the Avalanche feature a bevy of skilled forwards such as Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin. On the defensive end, they are anchored by Cale Makar, the 2022 Norris Trophy winner, whose offensive prowess adds another dimension to their game.
Being able to contain MacKinnon is something that Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness knows is paramount to any success that the Jets will enjoy, as he explained earlier this week.
“When you play the Avs, (MacKinnon) is going to play 24, 25 minutes and maybe he’s going to play more, so you have to have a couple lines ready to go,” Bowness said, via NHL.com. “One line is not going to shut him down.”
Winnipeg is at a disadvantage in special teams play
While the Jets have demonstrated strong defensive play throughout the season, they face a clear disadvantage in special teams matchups against the Avalanche.
The Avalanche's potent offense presents a significant challenge for the Jets, particularly on the power play. The Jets' penalty killing struggled this season, operating at just over 77% efficiency. In contrast, the Avalanche boasted an impressive power play conversion rate of 24.5%, ranking them 5th overall in the NHL. This discrepancy could prove crucial in determining the outcome of special teams battles during the series.
While the Jets struggled on the penalty kill, their power play performance was also lackluster, ranking 22nd overall in the NHL with an 18.8% conversion rate. In contrast, the Avalanche boasted a solid penalty kill, operating at an 80.5% efficiency, placing them 12th overall in the league. The Jets will need to improve their power play efficiency to capitalize on scoring opportunities against the Avalanche's penalty kill unit. If they're unable to do so, the Avalanche could make quick work of them.