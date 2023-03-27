The Miami Hurricanes pulled off yet another upset win in this year’s NCAA tournament, coming away with an 88-81 victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight.

As was the case in their Sweet 16 victory over Houston, the Hurricanes put together a sound shooting performance against Texas on Sunday. The ACC side shot 59.2 percent from the field, and it was led by standout guard Jordan Miller. The senior led the way for Miami with a 27-point outing, and he did not miss a single shot in the contest.

The Hurricanes shocked the college basketball world last year with an appearance in the Elite Eight, but their NCAA tournament run ultimately came to an end following a loss to the eventual national champions in the Kansas Jayhawks. This time around, Miami head coach Jim Larranaga and his team wanted to get the job done in the Elite Eight.

“Last year we got to the Elite Eight here, and then it comes to a crushing end,” Larranaga told CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson following the win against Texas.

“So, today, last night, all the guys just keep talking ‘we’ve got to go past the Elite 8 and get to the Final Four.'”

Miami wound up being the lone team from a Power Five conference to clinch a spot in this year’s Final Four.

The Hurricanes will meet Connecticut in the Final Four on Saturday, as they will look to advance to the national title game for the first time in program history.