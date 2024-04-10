UFC 300 is reaching a fever pitch from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as we bring you our betting prediction and pick for the Featured Prelim coming in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division. Former Champion and No. 2-ranked Jiri Prochazka of Czechia will take on No. 5-ranked Aleksandar Rakic of Serbia. Check out our UFC odds series for our Prochazka-Rakic prediction and pick.
Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) has gone 3-1 during his rapid rise atop the Light Heavyweight Division. He took down former title challengers in rapid succession and fought for the vacant Light Heavyweight strap his last time out. While he couldn't get the job done against Alex Pereira at UFC 295, he'll look to prove the title belongs to him. Prochazka stands 6'3″ with an 80-inch reach.
Aleksandar Rakic (14-3) has gone 6-2 in the UFC since 2017 in getting to this point. He's been ranked for quite some time, but he's looking to avoid a skid going 2-2 in his last four fights. His rematch against Jan Blachowicz was called due to a Jan shoulder injury and now he gets his shot to take down the former champion. Rakic stands 6'4″ with a 78-inch reach.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Jiri Prochazka-Aleksandar Rakic Odds
Jiri Prochazka: +101
Aleksandar Rakic: -121
Over 2.5 rounds: +125
Under 2.5 rounds: -155
Why Jiri Prochazka Will Win
Jiri Prochazka will return for another opportunity to get his belt back after relinquishing the title and losing his vacant title fight. His action in the fight ended rather quickly as Alex Pereira walked him down with hooks and follow-up shots when he fell. Prochazka later argued that the stoppage was a bit premature and he could have held in there for a little longer. Still, he'll need to redeem himself in this fight and get back to the basics that made him champion in the first place.
Jiri Prochazka will be to be defensively responsible during this fight on a count of the power coming back from Rakic. Rakic also utilizes his leg kicks, so Jiri will have to be diligent about checking them and cutting off Rakic's movement. His unorthodox style could bode well for him in the striking, but he'll need to be more consistent with his output and put together basic combinations to open up his other strikes. He's certainly the more creative fighter, but he'll have to match creativity with safety and give himself a chance in this one.
Why Aleksandar Rakic Will Win
Aleksandar Rakic had an unfortunate end to his fight against Jan Blachowicz as he injured his leg in the third round of their fight. He was winning the bout convincingly through two rounds but eventually couldn't outlast the sustained leg kicks. He didn't get an opportunity to run it back as Jan Blachowicz suffered a shoulder injury, so now Rakic sees a former champion with a chance to significantly improve his stock. He's not as flashy of a striker as his opponent, but Rakic is insanely consistent in his output and throws each strike with bad intentions. If Prochazka isn't mindful of his guard, Rakic could quickly eat through and start doing damage with his big strikes.
Aleksandar Rakic has been rather inactive since 2022 and it'll be worth seeing what kind of shape he comes into this fight in. He could benefit from dragging this fight out and forcing Prochazka to brawl with him. He's the fresher guy in terms of recent action and with the injuries Prochazka has had, turning this into a war of attrition could be a benefit for Rakic the longer this fight goes. It should be apparent early on, but we should see a discrepancy in the striking power in this one.
Final Jiri Prochazka-Aleksandar Rakic Prediction & Pick
This fight could pass as a headlining Pay-Per-View fight and we're lucky enough to see it as our Featured Prelim. Jiri Prochazka is determined to re-capture his belt and he's hoping for a more competitive bout than his last time out. Aleksandar Rakic is looking for much of the same as he'd like to make good on his last loss.
Jiri Prochazka is the more varied striker and he should be able to land with his unique combinations. However, he'll need to value consistency over optics and be sound defensively. Aleksandar Rakic has a good chance to take advantage of that and walk him down with straight shots and powerful hooks. Both men are very durable, but Rakic may have to fresher chin.
Overall, I think Jiri Prochazka has more ways to win this fight, but Aleksandar Rakic could prevail with a calm and consistent game plan. Still, I think the wild variability of Prochazka will make a difference here and I like his chances to come out on top as the underdog.
Final Jiri Prochazka-Aleksandar Rakic Prediction & Pick: Jiri Prochazka (+101)