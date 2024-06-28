JJ Redick is a seasoned NBA veteran having played 15 seasons in the league. But while Redick has been long retired from playing basketball, the former basketball player continued to share his experiences and thoughts about the game as an analyst until recently being hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

But while Redick has produced some eye-opening takes, he has also said some eyebrow-raising opinions. Let's rank JJ Redick's 10 wildest NBA takes before becoming the Lakers' head coach.

10. Forecasting Quentin Grimes' breakout year

Prior to the 2023-24 season, JJ Redick had good news for New York Knicks fans. He projected that Quentin Grimes will have a breakout in the upcoming season.

Redick whiffed on this one. Grimes averaged a measly 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before the Knicks traded him to the Detroit Pistons. It's worth noting that the Pistons guard worked out with Redick during the offseason, as per reports. Lakers fans hope that's not a reflection on his coaching skill.

9. Calling out the NBA for not starting on time

Some people are very cognizant of their time. Count Redick as one of them. The former NBA veteran already had enough of the NBA starting their games 40 minutes later than their announced schedule. Unhappy with it, Redick made sure to express his dismay on his podcast while also pleading the NBA to make some changes.

8. Referees favoring the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors engaged in a brutal seven-game series in the first round during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. However, Redick wasn't happy with the game being officiated, as the player turned analyst pinned the blame on the referees for favoring the Kings, who made their first playoff appearance in 16 years.

Fellow former NBA player Matt Barnes made sure to show the statistics that contradicted Redick's accusations, as per sources.

7. Draymond Green as the worst rotation player

Years after hanging up his basketball sneakers, Redick revealed that he once saw Draymond Green as the worst rotation player in the NBA. Of course, Redick couldn't be more wrong about the then sophomore forward.

Green went on to play an instrumental role in the Warriors' four NBA championships. Furthermore, Green also went on to become a Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.

6. Kevin Love is better than 99 percent of power forwards in NBA Top 75

Redick certainly turned some heads after announcing that Kevin Love was better than 99 percent of the power forwards in the NBA Top 75th Anniversary Team. His claim didn't really sit well with hardcore NBA fans, especially when guys like Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, and more were on that list.

Although Love was good enough to win an NBA title, many wouldn't place him in the same conversation as these greats.

5. Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA

While a lot of basketball fans consider LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and many more as their GOATs, Redick has a different person in mind. His pick as the best basketball player in the NBA was no other than two-time NBA champion and former NBA MVP Kevin Durant.

Durant's scoring is unmatched, especially for his size and length. But Durant isn't in the majority's GOAT conversation.

4. No accountability from Doc Rivers

Shocked with the Milwaukee Bucks' firing of Adrian Griffin and the hiring of Doc Rivers, JJ Redick didn't hide his thoughts on Doc Rivers. Having played for Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA veteran expressed his anger towards the Bucks head coach, accusing the latter of having no accountability.

Even when it's been years since Redick played for Rivers, bad blood continues to flow between the two as their beef remains to be felt until today. This could add extra drama if the Lakers manage to make the NBA Finals and face off against the Bucks.

3. Larry Bird is not a top 3-point shooter

Larry Bird is a career 38 percent 3-point shooter, which is quite respectable, especially during his era. However, for Redick, the player-turned-analyst didn't consider the Boston Celtics legend as one of the greatest shooters, elaborating that there have been a handful of players who shot better with more attempts.

Redick's controversial claim certainly rubbed some old-school NBA fans the wrong way. Moreover, he triggered an angry Dominique Wilkins, as per reports.

2. Michael Jordan's era was in a watered-down NBA

Speaking of old-school NBA fans, Redick certainly got their attention after his Michael Jordan-related claim. While he acknowledged that Jordan was the best player of his era, Redick claimed that His Airness played in a “watered down” league.

Jordan fans were quick to defend their idol by claiming that the Chicago Bulls star would thrive in any era. It's safe to say that Redick created some buzz.

1. Plumbers and firemen

In relation to old-school basketball fans, Redick's biggest knock against the earlier NBA eras was how the league featured “plumbers and firemen.” With Redick's claim, NBA legends like Bob Cousy and Jerry West didn't sit still.