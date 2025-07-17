The New York Knicks had one of their better seasons last year, and it was due to the addition of several key players, one of which included Karl-Anthony Towns. Throughout the season, Towns was one of the key players for the Knicks' success on the court, and he brought some type of impact off the floor as well. He's always been a jokester, and that hasn't stopped in the postseason. On the other hand, some people think the jokes are too far, especially his most recent one.

Overtime asked Towns which historical figure he would want to dunk on, and he had an answer that many probably didn't see coming.

“I love him of course, but that would be fire to get a poster on Jesus… That’s such a crazy flex. Dunked on the Messiah for real,” Towns said.

Some people took his answer as a funny joke; others, not so much.

“Another reason to dislike this guy, what a stupid thing to say,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Kinda disgusted by this ngl,” another user wrote.

“Jesus would not let that happen,” a third user wrote.

Towns didn't mean any harm by the joke, but of course, people will try to say he said it out of bad faith.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Knicks regroup for next season

The Knicks may have surprised a lot of people last season, making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. They were two wins away from making it to the NBA Finals, and some would say that they have some good things to build off from that run. That's what the Knicks thought, too, which is why days after their postseason exit, they fired Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks recently hired Mike Brown as their next head coach, and it will be a fresh start for the team. Brown has had success in the league, and he has come into a situation where the team is ready to win now.

For Towns, he will have to continue to play his game and make an impact on both sides of the ball. There were times during the postseason when Towns disappeared, and those moments can't happen if the Knicks want to find themselves back near the top of the East next season.

With a few teams most likely taking a decline next season, this may be the perfect time for the Knicks to strike while the iron is out.

