There’s never a lack of drama in the NBA playoffs. Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets had its moments, none of which topped the exchange between superstar Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

The two got into a little confrontation after the ball found its way into Ishbia’s hands. Jokic ripped the ball out of Ishbia’s hands before giving him a slight push with his arm. Ishbia dramatically fell back into his seat and Jokic was issued a technical foul for his actions, giving the Suns another point.

JJ Redick issued his take on the matter on his podcast The Old Man & the Three.

“I don’t think [Jokic] should be suspended. I think it was bull**** what Ishbia did. I think it would be if any fan did that,” Redick said. “Jokic was not the instigator. Give the f*****g players the ball. You’re not part of the game.”

Redick also said that he understands players can’t make contact with a fan, but again said that Jokic was not the instigator, hence why he shouldn’t be suspended. Mat Ishbia also said that he doesn’t think Jokic should miss any games.

The Suns won the game to even the series at two games apiece despite a career-high 53 points from Jokic. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant each had 36 points. Only one other Suns player scored more than eight.

It’s unlikely that Nikola Jokic will be suspended, but players have been suspended for less. The Suns would certainly love a game without Jokic, especially as the series returns to Denver for Game 5.