The Denver Nuggets were unable to ride a 53-point explosion from Nikola Jokic, losing 129-124 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night to even their best-of-seven series at two games apiece heading back to Colorado.

The game was headlined by an altercation between Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia in the second quarter. After Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball, he landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia.

Jokic tried to get the basketball quickly so the Nuggets could start their offensive possession, and when he tried to take the ball from Ishbia, the ball flew backward into the crowd, with Ishbia being knocked backwards by the big man’s elbow.

The physical play earned the Nuggets All-Star a technical foul and set social media on fire on Sunday. The 28-year-old spoke on the situation after the game.

“He told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put his hands on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us…But maybe I’m wrong,” Jokic told reporters after the loss, per Hoop Central. “Whoever he is, he’s a fan. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.”

Jokic didn’t hold back when asked if he was worried he may be fined or suspended for the altercation.

“His hands were on me. So they’re not gonna protect me? They’re gonna protect the fan? I mean, not me, as a person, I’m talking about as a player, they can do whatever of course, they don’t care, but I think they’re supposed to protect players…I think he’s supposed to get kicked out if he’s influencing the game.”

It’ll be interesting to see if there is any supplemental discipline against Nikola Jokic on Monday, as Game 5 back in Denver is crucial for both clubs.

Still, it was a huge game from the MVP runner-up, and the Nuggets will be hoping for a similar output, albeit a different result, on Tuesday night.