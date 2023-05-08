Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia released a statement regarding the confrontation he had with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals in Phoenix Sunday night, saying “suspending or fining anyone over last [night’s] incident would not be right.”

“I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that,” Ishbia followed. “Excited for Game 5! Go Suns!”

The Suns owner and Nuggets’ star player made headlines when they interacted in the second quarter after the ball went out of bounds following a block from Jokic on Suns center Deandre Ayton.

Mat Ishbia, who was seated near courtside, grabbed the basketball and tended to Phoenix wing Josh Okogie, who attempted to save the ball from going out. Jokic ran over to try and get the ball to inbound it when the Nuggets had a numbers advantage down the floor, but Ishbia continued to hold it and slapped the ball away from Jokic when he attempted to grab it.

Jokic then extended his left elbow and pushed Ishbia, which caused the Suns’ owner to fall backward into his seat with a wild look on his face. Jokic was assessed an unsportsmanlike technical foul after the play was reviewed.

Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone each disagreed with Jokic’s technical.

“Sitting on the court, he’s a fan, isn’t he?” Jokic said after the game, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “Yeah. Whoever it is, he’s a fan. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.”

“I think it’s crazy that Nikola got a technical foul in that situation,” Malone added. “He’s going to get the ball, and some fan is holding the ball like he wants to be a part of the game. Just give the ball up man.”

When told the fan was Ishbia, Malone responded: “I don’t give a s–.”

The NBA is yet to determine any further disciplinary action for Ishbia, Jokic, or anybody involved in the incident.

The Suns beat the Nuggets, 129-124, in Game 4. Phoenix tied the series at two games each ahead of Game 5, which will be Tuesday in Denver at 7 p.m.