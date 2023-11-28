Joe Mazzulla is the current head coach of the Boston Celtics. Let's get to know Mazzulla's wife Camai Roberson.

Last season, Joe Mazzulla made waves in the NBA after the Boston Celtics front office promoted him to fill in for the controversial Ime Udoka as head coach. Despite low expectations due to the disruption that rocked the team off the court, Mazzulla took matters into his own hands and managed to lead the Celtics to a respectable 2022-23 season.

Since then, it seems like the Celtics are getting settled to becoming the contender that they are under Mazzulla's watch. But while everything has been going well with Mazzulla's coaching career in the NBA, including Mazzulla having a net worth of $5 million, it seems that the same can be said about his personal life, even in the romantic aspect. For this piece, let's get to know more about Joe Mazzulla's wife Camai Roberson.

Who is Camai Roberson?

Joe Mazzulla's wife is Camai Roberson-Mazzulla. Given how the Mazzulla family likes to keep their personal life private, scarce details are available to the public about Roberson's personal life.

However, we do know that she studied at Glenville State University. After graduating from university, Roberson would go on to enroll at Fairmont State University, where she took up a Master of science in Criminal Justice and Corrections.

Camai Roberson's college sports career

Here, Roberson suited up for the university's women's track-and-field team and the volleyball team. As a member of the track-and-field team, Roberson earned Rookie of the Year honors during her freshman season.

On the other hand, as a volleyball player, Roberson suited up for the Glenville State Pioneers and was named to the 2008 First Team All-WVIAC.

Camai Roberson's college coaching career

After graduating from Glenville State, Roberson would return to her alma mater's volleyball team as the head coach. She coached the Pioneers for four seasons from 2010-2013. In total, the Pioneers compiled a 24-96 win-loss record under Roberson's leadership.

Camai Roberson's career in the legal field

Given that Roberson earned a Master's in Criminal Justice and Corrections, it isn't surprising that she embarked on a career in the legal realm. Based on her LinkedIn profile, Roberson served in the Marion County Clerk's Office for Honorable Judge Janes as a deputy clerk from 2013 to 2014.

After her stint as a deputy clerk at the Marion County Clerk's office, Roberson worked as a probation officer for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals from 2014 to 2019.

Camai Roberson's relationship with Joe Mazzulla

Roberson and Mazzulla first met while they were both coaching at Glenville State. The former coached the women's volleyball team while the latter coached the men's basketball team. While love at first sight was a common phenomenon in storybooks and movies, that wasn't the case for the Mazzulla couple.

In her podcast appearance in More Than a Season, Roberson revealed “I did not like him when I first met him. But it worked out great because we started off as just friends, and he ended up actually after that taking a job at a rival school.”

Despite not having a good first impression, the relationship eventually blossomed into a romantic one. In fact, while dating, the current Boston Celtics coach even proposed to live a minimalist lifestyle just beside the school's gym.

In the same conversation with Ashley and Brittany, Roberson revealed “When I say he was dead serious, he was dead serious. He’s like, ‘We’d have free electricity. We can take showers in the locker room and do laundry in the team laundry room.’ I’m like, ‘Have you lost your mind?'”

After seeing each other, Roberson and Mazzulla eventually tied the knot on Aug. 9, 2014, in Morgantown, Va. Since then, the current couple has raised two children together named Michael Harden, who Roberson had from a previous relationship, and Emmanuel.

While both worked as coaches, Roberson admits that her husband's passion for the job is much bigger than hers.

In the same podcast, the Mazzulla matriarch continued “My passion wasn’t as strong in coaching as his was. I love sports, obviously. I’ve done it my whole life. But his passion is just out of this world. And mine wasn’t.”

This led to Roberson to give up a career in coaching. Instead, she placed her focus on her family and her career in the legal realm. With his wife's sacrifice, Mazzulla certainly cherishes her actions.

In a Glenville State newsletter, Mazzulla took the opportunity to show gratitude to his wife by saying “My wife Camai, my stepson Michael and my youngest son Emmanuel are the most important people in my life. Thank you Camai for your love, support and sacrifice. You are the true face of our family by how you keep us all together and give everything you have every day.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joe Mazzulla's wife Camai Roberson.