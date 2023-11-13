Joe Mazzulla is the current head coach of the Boston Celtics. Let's take a look at Mazzulla's net worth in 2023.

Joe Mazzulla's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Mazzulla is a basketball coach who currently mans the sidelines for the Boston Celtics of the NBA and served as one of the coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Joe Mazzulla's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Joe Mazzulla was born on June 30, 1988, in Johnston, R.I. He attended Bishop Hendricken High School, where Mazzulla kickstarted his amateur basketball career.

Mazzulla played an instrumental role in leading Bishop Hendricken High School to three state championships. In his senior year, Mazzulla sank the game-winning bucket to clinch the third state title. For his efforts, Mazzulla made the All-State first team.

Coming out of high school, Mazzulla was considered a two-star prospect. He received offers from multiple college basketball programs, including Rhode Island, George Washington, George Mason, Boston University, and West Virginia. The 6-foot-2 guard decided to commit to West Virginia.

Mazzulla would suit up for the West Virginia Mountaineers for 145 games across five seasons. In total, Mazzulla accumulated averages of 4.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Some of his college highlights include exploding for 17 points in an upset victory over Kentucky in the 2010 Elite Eight. Although the victory clinched a spot for West Virginia in the Final Four, the Mountaineers were blasted by the eventual NCAA champions Duke.

After spending five seasons with the Mountaineers, Mazzulla eventually declared for the 2011 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Mazzulla didn't hear his name get called during draft night. This paved the way for the 6-2 guard to start a coaching career.

Joe Mazzulla's coaching career pre-NBA

Initially, Mazzulla was offered an assistant-coaching position at NCAA Division II Nova Southeastern University as reported by ESPN. Instead, Mazzulla started his coaching career at Division II's Glenville State as an assistant coach. With Mazzulla helping out on the sidelines, the Pioneers would accumulate a 21-35 record across two seasons.

After a pair of seasons at Glenville State, Mazzulla was hired by Division II Fairmont State as an assistant coach. Mazzulla found more success with Fairmont State, going 20-10 in his first season followed by 22-11 his second year as an assistant coach. In his third season, Fairmont State posted a dominant 25-5 record.

After showcasing his abilities on the sidelines, Mazzulla accepted a job offer to be an assistant coach for the NBA G-League's Maine Red Claws, an affiliate of the NBA's Boston Celtics in the 2016-17 season. The Red Claws posted a 29-22 win-loss record.

In 2017, Fairmont State made Mazzulla its head coach. With Mazzulla at the helm, Fairmont State continued its winning ways by going 21-8 in the West Virginia alum's coaching debut. In his second and final season with Fairmont State, the team carved out a solid 22-9 record.

Joe Mazzulla becomes an assistant coach with the Celtics

In 2019, the Boston Celtics decided to hire Mazzulla as an assistant coach after his coaching stint in Fairmont State. His experience with the Maine Red Claws also played a role in his hiring.

As an assistant coach for the Celtics, Mazzulla helped the team make it all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Celtics just couldn't overcome Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as they conceded in six games.

Joe Mazzulla fills in for the controversial Ime Udoka

Fresh from an appearance at the 2022 NBA Finals, then Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was at the center of controversy. According to a report by ESPN, the Celtics suspended Udoka for having an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee.

With Udoka sidelined, the Celtics named Mazzulla the interim head coach. Under Mazzulla's watch, the Celtics went a respectable 42-17.

With Mazzulla performing beyond expectations, the Celtics removed the interim tag and offered Mazzulla a contract extension midway through the season. However, the Celtics didn't release terms of the deal to the public.

It's worth noting, however that as of 2023, Mazzulla still has three years remaining in his current deal worth $14 million. Although the deal isn't lucrative enough to break in the top 10 of highest paid coaches, Mazzulla is getting paid handsomely despite having zero previous head-coaching experience in the NBA.

With the addition of Jrue Holiday for the 2023-24 season, Mazzulla is expected to coach the Celtics for another run at the franchise's potential 18th championship banner. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Joe Mazzulla's net worth in 2023?