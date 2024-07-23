Joey Bosa is one of the most unique players in the NFL, and that has left fans wondering about his love life for years. Bosa is a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers. The former number three overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft has gone on to become a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

While his play on the football field has always stood out, so has his personality and viral press conferences. Bosa has a stoic and mild-mannered way about him, and he has gone viral during many interviews. Now, he has officially proposed to his now fiancée Amanda Kassdikian. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at Kassdikian and her relationship with the Chargers star.

Who is Amanda Kassdikian?

Not a lot is known about Amanda Kassdikian's personal life, but she has become a popular NFL girlfriend in recent years. She has amassed over 50,000 followers on Instagram, so she can be described as a social media influencer. Kassdikian often posts about Bosa, but her page predominantly features selfies and lifestyle posts. Most recently, she showed off her new diamond ring alongside her husband to be.

Aside from her relationship with Bosa, it appears that Kassdikian is a real estate agent. Her business email can be found on her Instagram page.

Joey Bosa and Amanda Kassdikian's relationship

Reports indicate that Bosa and Kassdikian first met in high school. They are both from Florida and attended St. Thomas Aquinas. However, the two didn't start dating right away. In fact, they didn't make the relationship official until 2022, well into Bosa's professional career.

Bosa, who is now 29 years old, recently took their relationship to the next level. Kassdikian posted that the two got engaged on July 22, 2024. Kassdikian has long been one of Bosa's biggest supporters, and that will now certainly continue going forward.

Joey Bosa's career

Not much more is known about Joey Bosa's fiancée, but we do know plenty about the Chargers star. Bosa went to college at Ohio State, where he became a feared pass rusher. His successes in college made him one of the top draft prospects in 2016, and he has never looked back.

Bosa has already racked up 321 total tackles and 67 sacks. He forms an elite pass rushing duo alongside Khalil Mack. The pair are arguably the most talented defensive end duo in football, and it has only been injuries that have held them back. They are now sure to stick together for the foreseeable future after Bosa and Mack took pay cuts for the upcoming season. For years, the Chargers have been looked at as a breakout candidate. That hasn't happened yet, but it is possible that the 2024 season will be the year the team finally takes the next step.

Bosa also has a brother in the NFL. Somehow, Nick Bosa is even better than Joey. Nick plays on the San Francisco 49ers, and was selected second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The younger Bosa already has a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name, and he is the leader on arguably the best defensive team in the NFL.

Training camp is right around the corner, and the Chargers will have a new look to their roster. After years of underperforming, the team moved on from roster staples, including Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Change could be a good thing for the team in Los Angeles, though, and they still have the talent to compete for a playoff spot. If the Chargers are able to secure a spot in the postseason, the recently engaged Joey Bosa will likely have been a big reason why.