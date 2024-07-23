Deadpool & Wolverine has the promise to make a historic splash at the box office, with projections pointing to a record-breaking $360 million opening weekend. The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) promises to not only elevate Marvel’s fortunes but also set a new benchmark in the R-rated movie category, Screenrant reports.

Record-Breaking Projections

The buzz surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine has reached a fever pitch, driven by its record-breaking trailer views and immense fan anticipation. The film is projected to surpass the previous record for the biggest R-rated opening, held by Deadpool with $132 million, by a significant margin. Analysts forecast a domestic opening range of $160 million to $170 million, positioning it as the largest R-rated debut ever. Globally, the film could generate between $340 million and $360 million, bolstered by a robust international start.

This anticipated performance marks a dramatic contrast to the opening of The Marvels, which garnered a mere $41 million in November 2023. Deadpool & Wolverine should outperform The Marvels by nearly 700%, showcasing a significant rebound for Marvel after recent disappointments.

Advance ticket sales for the film have already reached $35 million in the U.S. and Canada, putting it 30% behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and 5% behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Given these strong early numbers, the film should have a monumental debut. The New York City premiere and press screenings in Los Angeles have only added to the growing anticipation.

Impressive Comparisons and Industry Impact

Deadpool & Wolverine is not just aiming for a high box office tally but also looking to make its mark in the context of R-rated film history. For comparison, Joker opened with $147 million in 2019, and Deadpool 2 achieved $137 million in 2018. The projected figures for Deadpool & Wolverine would place it among the elite, with only 17 films ever opening above $170 million domestically—most of which are PG-13, Disney, or MCU titles.

Even if the film lands at the lower end of its projections, it will still exceed this year’s best domestic start, achieved by Inside Out 2 with $154.2 million, and come close to Barbie’s $162 million debut. This remarkable feat for an R-rated film underscores the unique appeal and strong fan base for Deadpool and Wolverine, promising a blockbuster success that could set new standards for future releases in the genre.