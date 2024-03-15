Newly minted head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise following last season's disappointment. The Chargers are coming off of a season in which they missed the playoffs altogether in 2023, and Harbaugh was brought in to help maximize a roster built around the talented Justin Herbert.
Still, equally as important for the Chargers in 2024 will be the defensive side of the ball, and now, new intel is revealing how Los Angeles is managing to keep its star defensive duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa together moving forward.
“Khalil Mack took a pay cut from $23.25 million to $19M as part of a restructured contract that now prevents him from being franchise tagged in 2025,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “After playing just 14 games over the past two seasons, Joey Bosa also took a cut, from $22M to $15M, but got his salary fully guaranteed and can earn back $4M through sack incentives. An $8.36M roster bonus due the third day of the 2025 league year also was increased to $12.36M and moved up to the first day, forcing an earlier and more expensive decision.”
These decisions from the two superstars, as Pelissero noted in his report, allow them both to remain in Los Angeles in the 2024 season and also to control their futures in 2025.