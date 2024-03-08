In a recent episode of the Jordan Peterson podcast, Dr. Peterson engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with best-selling author, Air Force veteran, and psychologist Rob Henderson. The discussion delved into Henderson's memoir, “Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family and Social Class,” unraveling the complexities of his upbringing within the California foster care system and his subsequent journey to Yale and Cambridge.
The dialogue explored Henderson's evolving perspectives on family structure and the concept of “luxury beliefs.” Despite his notable achievements, Henderson revealed challenges, such as bookstores refusing to host him for his tour.
Transitioning to the second part of their conversation, the duo delved into the downside of dating apps in todays society. Henderson expressed concern about these platforms facilitating individuals to connect in real life and engage in multiple relationships across distinct social circles. “It's an online platform that allows people to meet in real life..essentially (allows people) to have multiple partners in non-overlapping social circles” Henderson explained.
Peterson weighed in on the issue, pointing out the pitfalls of consequence-free dating, leading to a practice of predatory sexuality. “The problem is with consequence-free dating is that there is no price to be paid..so you practice predatory sexuality, which tilt yourself in a psychopatic direction, because what you're doing is driving for immediate gratification, with no reputational or practical responsibility”. Peterson replied.
Both Jordan Peterson and Rob Henderson agreed on the dangers associated with hedonism, not only for individuals but also for society at large. They drew connections between these concerns and the broader societal dynamics related to status and populism.
The engaging conversation touched upon crucial aspects of modern life, sparking reflections on the impact of dating apps and the broader societal implications of unchecked hedonistic behaviors. The full episode is available for listening in the video below.