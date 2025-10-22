Megan Thee Stallion is in love and she's not afraid to show it!

Megan gave fans a big clue into what her new single will be about…love. The rapper shared that she will be releasing a new single on Friday, Oct. 24, called “Lover Girl.” She announced the song on Instagram by holding up a red heart-shaped lollipop with the release date as she showed off her ruby red nails.

Fans immediately shared their enthusiasm for the song in the comment section.

“Omg that man done put her in her soft girl era,” one fan wrote referring to the rapper's romance with NBA star Klay Thompson.

Just drop a whole album. That song done already went platinum in my head.

“Klay can’t fight us all,” another fan jokingly reacted.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson debunk split rumors

Besides the release date and title of the song, not much is known about her latest record but it's speculated that the song is inspired by her new romance with NBA star Klay Thompson. While the two have been showing up for one another at events as well as taking their fans along for the ride on their various date nights, they were recently hit with breakup rumors.

The rumors began with Thompson dodged a question about the rapper during Dallas Mavericks' Media Day. A reporter asked Thompson if dating Megan helps his game on and off the court but the four-time NBA champion decided to avoid speaking about his romance.

“I'm not going to talk about that,” Thompson said. “But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance and there's really no such thing as an offseason.”

"I'm not going to talk about that." — Klay Thompson when asked about relationship with Megan Thee Stallion 🤐 pic.twitter.com/ww94ML4yUT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 29, 2025

However, it was quickly cleared up when Megan posted a video of Thompson playing with her dogs and giving her kisses in a video on Instagram.

She also recently gave her boo a nod in her partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook.

“Lover Girl” is out on Friday.