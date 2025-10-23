Netflix has confirmed a multi-year documentary series chronicling Kevin Durant’s legendary basketball career, but fans might find the timing bittersweet. The cameras are rolling on what could be the final act of one of the game’s most gifted scorers, documenting not just his dominance but the closing stretch of a Hall of Fame journey, per Netflix.

The streaming giant announced Thursday that the project, co-produced by OBB Pictures and Boardroom, will follow Durant from his childhood in the Washington, D.C., area to his rise at Texas, his NBA superstardom, and his Olympic glory. Filming began before the 2023–24 season and will continue through the current campaign and beyond. That stretch covers his first season with the Houston Rockets, marking the latest chapter in a story that began nearly two decades ago when the Seattle SuperSonics made him the No. 2 pick in 2007.

“It’s incredibly exciting to partner with one of the greatest to ever practice their craft,” said OBB founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner. “Kevin is undeniably one of the best to ever play basketball, but he’s also a fascinating individual with an untold story that will inspire and excite everyone who watches.”

A Kevin Durant documentary is currently in the works and eventually coming to Netflix 🍿 Filming for the series began before the 2023-24 season, and will continue shooting for years beyond as he approaches the final chapters of his career. (via @netflix) pic.twitter.com/dDYghe3Xvy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025

The Final Chapters of Greatness

Article Continues Below

Durant’s career has already produced two NBA titles, an MVP award, 15 All-Star appearances, and four Olympic gold medals. He’s also the all-time USA Olympic scoring leader and the highest-paid player in league history. Yet, what makes this documentary stand out isn’t just the accolades—it’s the timing.

At 37, Durant is still playing at an elite level, but the series’ focus on his “final chapters” hints that the end may be near. That undertone gives the project a reflective tone rarely seen in sports storytelling. The narrative will likely revisit defining moments, from his early Oklahoma City days alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden, to his polarizing move to Golden State, where he captured two championships, and later, his short-lived superteam experiment in Brooklyn.

Now in Houston, Durant’s story has come full circle, returning to the state where he first became a college sensation. The documentary, directed by Emmy winners Michael D. Ratner and Robert Alexander, promises unprecedented access to Durant’s life off the court, featuring intimate interviews with family, coaches, and teammates.

Netflix hasn’t shared a release date yet, and that uncertainty adds another layer to the “catch.” The cameras are still rolling as Durant continues to write his own ending, leaving fans wondering just how much longer their favorite scorer will keep playing.