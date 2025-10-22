This Black Friday, Prime Video will broadcast an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, which marks a major first for them.

Prime Video announced that their Black Friday NFL broadcast of the game between the Eagles and Bears will be available worldwide in over 240 countries and territories, with no subscription required in a press release.

The game will commence at 3 pm EST, and it is the first NFL broadcast by Prime Video to be available worldwide. This adds to the excitement of the usually busy Thanksgiving weekend for the NFL.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world,” said Head of Prime Video U.S., Global Sports, Jay Marine. “Black Friday is becoming one of the best sports holidays of the year, and this can’t-miss game between the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and the surging Bears, in one of the most-charged stadium atmospheres in sports, stands at the center of a huge day for all of us at Amazon.

“We cannot wait to provide fans with best-in-class coverage and a full day of action, holiday deals and surprises,” Marine continued.

The NFL's executive vice president, media distribution, Hans Schroeder, was equally “excited.” Schroeder. called the worldwide expansion a “key priority.”

Article Continues Below

Prime Video's NFL-filled Black Friday will be busy

Black Friday will be a busy day for Prime Video. Not only do they have the NFL broadcast, but they will also broadcast the return of the PGA Tour's Skin's Game and two NBA games. The Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks will play at 7:30 pm EST. At 10:00 pm, the Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

Currently, Prime Video is the home of the NFL's Thursday Night Football. Now, they will get a Friday night game on Black Friday, which will be on November 28, 2025.

More than likely, the Eagles and Bears will be in the thick of the playoff race when their game takes place. Currently, the Eagles are 5-2 and heading into a matchup against the New York Giants, who beat them two weeks ago. The Bears, meanwhile, are 4-2, in third place in the NFC North, and have won four in a row.