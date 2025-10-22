Sadly, Love Island USA fan favorite Olandria Carthen will not be returning to our TV screens anytime soon. Rumors have recently spun that Carthen would be joining the season 3 cast of the popular HBO drama “Euphoria.” Those rumors have turned out to be false.

Olandria Carthen, internet sensation, joins ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 cast. pic.twitter.com/rczFzM2s7K — carmen 🕷️ (@yvesaintfreak) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rumors about Carthen quickly spread after an X announced that she would be joining the show. It turns out that the post is simply a part of another fan-made casting trend. As anticipation for season 3 of “Euphoria” continues, many stan accounts on social media are creating posts of their favorite stars and mock casting headlines announcing that they are joining the show. A similar incident occurred earlier this year when production began for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Other celebrities that have been pulled into this trend include Demi Lovato, Liv Morgan, and College Hill: Celebrity Edition star Joseline Hernandez.

Based on what we’ve seen on Love Island, Carthen would make a fantastic addition to any cast, including “Euphoria.” Winning fans over with authenticity and a vibrant personality, Carthen became a fan favorite during season 7 of Love Island. Despite not being the winner of the season, Carthen and her partner, Nicholas Vansteenberghe, won fans over, making them one of the final two couples.

Carthen has not confirmed whether she will be on the show. Official entertainment outlets such as Entertainment Weekly have done reports on the upcoming season, including the cast, and Carthen has not been mentioned.

Acting could potentially be on the horizon for Carthen, as she signed with Digital Brand Architects (DBA), a UTA-owned management firm, back in August. Since leaving the villa, Carthen has been working to branch into other areas of entertainment and build her brand. Digital Brand Architects currently works with influencers such as beauty influencer and One/Size founder Patrick Starrr and fashion blogger Aimee Song.

Fans have been waiting more than three years for season 3 of “Euphoria.” The popular drama series follows the true story of Rue, a teenage drug addict navigating the highs and lows of high school, including sex, scandal, and betrayal, all while she struggles to get sober. The show created by Sam Levinson premiered in 2019 with former Disney Channel star Zendaya as main character Rue. Other cast members include Colman Domingo, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney, who will be returning for season 3 in addition to Zendaya.

Sadly, during this long hiatus, the show lost one of its main characters, Angus Cloud. Cloud played Rue’s friend and dealer Fezco on the show. He died back in 2023 of accidental overdose in California.

Although there is no official release date, season 3 of “Euphoria” is expected to air sometime in spring 2026. Celebrities that have been confirmed to join the season 3 cast include Danielle Deadwyler, Trisha Paytas, Asante Blackk, and “A Different World” star Kadeem Hardison.