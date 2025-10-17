Kay Adams might have just given fans the first real glimpse into what Michael Jordan will actually do on NBC’s long-awaited return to NBA coverage. During her “Up and Adams” show Thursday morning, the host spoke with NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, who accidentally let a few details slip about how the six-time NBA champion will be featured when the “NBA on NBC” relaunches next week, per AwfulAnnouncing.

“I’m gonna get shot for some of this,” Collinsworth joked before dropping the tease. “It will be a deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan. The things you would really want to know if you sat down with him, no cameras, just a couple glasses of wine, you’re gonna get that.”

He added that Jordan’s segment won’t be the typical surface-level commentary fans might expect. “You’re gonna get a very focused version of Michael. Not, ‘Who’s the best player in the league?’ It’s details, way inside the brain of the greatest basketball player that ever lived.”

Inside NBC’s Vision for Jordan’s Role

NBC’s decision to bring Jordan aboard instantly drew attention when announced earlier this year, though the network initially kept specifics under wraps. Now, according to Collinsworth and reports close to the production, the plan is for Jordan to appear in a recurring segment that blends storytelling, film-room analysis, and candid conversation, a mix of wisdom and edge that only he can deliver.

“Plus,” Collinsworth said, laughing, “he busts chops better than anybody I’ve ever met. The first time I said hello, he went bam, bam, bam, like that, three shots right across the face, and he was laughing.”

The new “NBA on NBC” broadcasts will be led by Mike Tirico, who also shares the Sunday Night Football booth with Collinsworth. Tirico will call the network’s opening-night doubleheader on Oct. 21, featuring the Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder followed by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. NBC’s coverage team will include Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Zora Stephenson, with studio analysis from Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

NBC reportedly plans to use Michael Jordan’s feature as a storytelling centerpiece throughout the season, offering a raw look at competition, leadership, and failure told from his own perspective. It is the kind of unscripted access that even The Last Dance did not fully capture, and with Kay Adams helping uncover the details, fans now have one more reason to tune in when the NBA returns to its most iconic broadcast home.