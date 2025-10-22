Michael Jordan’s long-awaited return to television has fans tuning in again, even if they’re not sure why. The six-time NBA champion made his debut on NBA on NBC during a halftime feature titled “MJ: Insights to Excellence,” where Jordan sat down with Mike Tirico to reflect on life after basketball, Heavy reports.

“The most valuable asset I have is time,” Jordan said during their one-on-one conversation. It set the tone for a calm but revealing interview, with Jordan discussing his priorities since retiring and his decision to step away from the spotlight. “You don’t know how much time you really don’t have for family when you’re in the prime of your career,” he explained. “That’s probably why you don’t see enough of me now.”

The conversation explored the last time Jordan picked up a basketball, his wish for a “magic pill” to play again, and how he continues to value his relationship with the game. It wasn’t filled with dramatic soundbites or major revelations, but rather quiet reflections from a man who has learned to slow down.

Bill Simmons’ Honest Take

While the NBA season opener between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder brought plenty of excitement, it was Bill Simmons’ reaction to Jordan’s halftime segment that sparked a good conversation afterward.

“It doesn’t really matter what he says.” Michael Jordan made his debut on NBC’s NBA coverage, and @BillSimmons isn’t quite sure what to make of it. pic.twitter.com/AlyQhSvfiO — The Ringer (@ringer) October 22, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Ringer founder shared his thoughts on YouTube shortly after the broadcast, admitting that Jordan’s segment left him puzzled yet completely captivated.

“His insights, his observations, his thoughts about the league, it just doesn’t matter because anything he says, I’m captivated,” Simmons said. “He told some story about renting a house that had a basketball court. I don’t even know what happened, and I was just nodding like, ‘Yeah, this is great.’”

Simmons joked that Jordan could talk about “ordering a medium-rare steak, sipping two glasses of Pinot Noir, and paying the check,” and fans would still hang on every word. For Simmons, it was proof that Jordan’s presence alone still commands attention.

Even if the debut episode lacked headline-grabbing revelations, it showed why Jordan remains one of the most magnetic figures in sports. His stories, no matter how ordinary, still carry weight simply because of who he is.

Jordan will reportedly return next week to discuss load management and why he made it a goal to play all 82 games each season. Whether fans learn something new or simply enjoy watching him speak, one thing is certain: when Michael Jordan talks, everyone listens.