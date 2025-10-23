It has been nearly five years since Paul McCartney last released new music, but he may have more on the way soon.

In the forward for his upcoming book (via Vulture), Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, which was written in March 2025, McCartney claimed to have 25 songs in the works. He will be “finishing” them in the “next few months,” and then fans will hear them sometime after that.

“All my life, and even then, I wanted to do something different. For me to succeed, it had to be different. I wanted to write songs, and I did them, but over time, it becomes a body of work, even without realizing it,” he explained. “And right now, I have 25 songs that I’m finishing in the next few months, new songs that are interesting.

“I can hear something, I can hear a piece of music, and think, Oh, I love that, and I’ll incorporate that feeling into a new song. And often, a constant thread through my writing is nostalgia, the memories of things past,” McCartney continued.

This is not something that even McCartney can fully explain. “I don't question too much how it happens,” he conceded. “I'm. just thrilled that it does.”

He wrote the forward to his upcoming book months ago, in March 2025. So, perhaps his new songs are finished by now. One of his 2025 New Year's resolutions was to “finish” his next album. With about a month and a half to go in 2025, he has some time to do so if he hasn't already.

His last album, McCartney III, was released on December 18, 2025. It closed the trilogy of self-titled albums that began in 1970. Two years earlier, he had released Egypt Station.

Paul McCartney's 2025 tour

Currently, McCartney is in the midst of the fourth year of his Got Back Tour. He announced a 20-show run in North America, his first shows there since 2022.

He just wrapped up his one-show stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before he heads to San Antonio, Texas. He will also play three shows in Canada before the tour ends.

It remains unclear if McCartney plans to continue the tour beyond 2025. He has been taking it one year at a time, slowly announcing new legs.