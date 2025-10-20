It has been a big year for NBC with their NBA coverage, and they will also be getting a series about the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan titled MJ: Insights to Excellence.

The first tease came during NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast as the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons played. It showed Mike Tirico interviewing Jordan. Tirico talked over it, so none of the interview could be heard.

A press release was then issued by NBC on Monday, October 20, 2025. It revealed that MJ: Insights to Excellence will premiere on Tuesday, October 21, at 7:30 pm EST on Peacock.

According to the press release, Jordan's series will air throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. It is unknown how frequently they will air, though.

This falls in line with what Kay Adams previously teased about the series. She previously called it a “deep dive into the brain of” Jordan, which it appears to be.

Michael Jordan is part of NBC's NBA coverage

NBC has been pulling out all the stops for its first season of NBA coverage in years. While Jordan's seemingly minimal involvement may disappoint some, it's still a big get for the network.

The announcement of Jordan joining NBC's NBA coverage as a special contributor was made in May 2025. However, the extent of his contributions was not announced until recently.

Unlike some of his fellow NBA legends, Jordan has not done a lot of broadcasting since retiring. He now appears comfortable hopping into the booth in some capacity.

NBC's 2025 NBA coverage will tip off with a game between the reigning NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Rockets during the offseason, will be playing against his former team, the Thunder.

Of course, Jordan is one of the most well-known NBA players of all time. Throughout his illustrious career, Jordan won six NBA Championships, and he was named Finals MVP in all six of those series. He was a five-time NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star, and a two-time Dunk Contest Champion.