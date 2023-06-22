A Golden State Warriors trade is on the verge of coming to fruition. The Warriors have been reportedly “actively engaged” in Jordan Poole trade talks, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The latest report from Shams Charania states that Golden State has agreed to a trade that will send Poole and future pick assets to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

“Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul, league sources said,” Charania shared on Twitter.

Poole endured his ups and downs this past season, but his future with the Warriors was uncertain following the 2022-23 campaign. Now it appears that Golden State is dealing him away for CP3. And Chris Paul, who was once a rival of Steph Curry during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, is reportedly headed to Golden State.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's been a busy past week for Paul. In addition to releasing his new book, the future Hall of Famer was traded twice. He was initially dealt to Washington in the Bradley Beal trade prior to this latest Wizards-Warriors deal. If everything is made official and Paul does end up spending the 2023-24 season with the Dubs, it will be interesting to see how Golden State utilizes him.

They could opt to make him their backup point guard and leader of the second unit. That said, they could also use a guard-heavy starting rotation with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Paul on the court.

Meanwhile, it seems likely that the Wizards will try to build around Poole after trading Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.