When the Houston Astros signed Jose Abreu during the offseason, the belief was that the team was getting one of the most consistent sluggers in Major League Baseball. However, the 36-year-old first baseman, had not blasted a ball over the fence for his new team in his first 51 games this season.

José Abreu was just a little bit excited about his first HR of the year! pic.twitter.com/zsFu1k4DKB — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2023

The former Chicago White Sox star finally found the range Sunday in Houston’s game against the A’s in Oakland. Abreu measured Oakland left-handed pitcher Sam Long and nailed his 7th-inning pitch over the left field wall. Abreu sprinted around the bases when he saw the ball fly out of the yard like it was the first home run of his career.

After he made it around the bases, Abreu’s Astros teammates celebrated as if the blast had won a postseason game. It was a raucous celebration and Abreu’s new teammates were genuinely happy that he was finally able to hit his first long ball for his new team.

The home run was the 244th of Abreu’s 10-year career. He has belted 30 or more home runs five times in his career.

The Astros recorded a 10-1 victory over A’s in the game, and Abreu was joined in the home run parade by Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick. Altuve’s home run was also his first of the season.

Prior to his home run, Jose Abreu had a slash line of .214/.269/.250 this season. In addition to failing to hit a home run, Abreu had just 7 doubles and 18 RBI

The Astros are hoping that his first home run of the season will help Abreu go on a significant hot streak.