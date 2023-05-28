The Houston Astros (30-21) look to complete the sweep as they take on the Oakland Athletics (10-44) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Astros-Athletics prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was won by the Astros after a solid pitching performance from Hunter Brown. Brown went seven innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out 10 to earn his fifth win of the season. Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the ninth and notched his ninth save of the year. At the plate, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Corey Julks each had two hits while Jake Meyers collected the other hit. Julks finished the game with three RBI. For Oakland, Seth Brown hit a home run and collected both RBI. The Athletics’ bullpen finished the game with four innings pitched, no runs allowed and four strikeouts.

Game two was not much different than game one. Framber Valdez set the tone for Houston as he went six innings, allowed one run on four hits and struck out five. Jeremy Pena hit a first inning home run and finished the day with two hits and two RBI. Bregman had three hits and three RBI while Altuve collected two more hits of his own. Shea Langeliers had two hits for the Athletics and two RBI. Hogan Harris was outstanding on the mound in this one. He went five innings, allowed just one hit and struck out five.

The starting pitchers in this game are Cristian Javier and Luis Medina.

Here are the Astros-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Athletics Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-154)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+128)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Astros vs. Athletics

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Javier has been having a great season and the Astros perform well when he is on the mound. In his 10 starts, Houston has a record of 8-2 and they have covered a -1.5 spread in seven of those 10 starts. In the month of May, Javier has taken his game to another level. He has a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings pitched while allowing just 12 hits and striking out 29. The Athletics have the worst batting average in the MLB coming into this game, so Javier should have no problem shutting them down. Oakland has also struck out the third most times in the MLB, so Javier has a chance to rack up the strikeouts as he shuts down the Athletics.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Houston does not hit for a lot of power outside of Yordan Alvarez. Luis Medina has allowed seven home runs in four starts this season, but he should not be worried in this one. Medina needs to attack the zone and go right after the Astros lineup. In each of his four starts, Medina has lasted at least five innings. He had a rough outing in his first start, but the rest of his starts have been respectable. Medina will need to shutdown the Astros as much as possible in this game because he will not get a lot of run support. If Medina can hold the Astros to two or three runs, the Athletics will cover this spread.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick

More times than not, you will win if you bet against the Athletics. Oakland is just 20-34 against the spread this season and Houston has covered in both games this series. Expect the Astros to roll through the Athletics and complete the sweep Sunday, especially with Cristian Javier on the mound.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-154), Over 8 (-115)