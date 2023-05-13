Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Houston Astros slugger Jose Abreu has returned home for the first time this weekend as the defending champions take on his former team, the Chicago White Sox, in the Windy City. Although the South Siders are having a brutal campaign, Abreu expressed his love for the organization where he made a name for himself and became one of the best hitters in the game today.

Via MLB.com:

“A lot of memories,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “Very grateful for the opportunity I had here and a lot of people that gave me the opportunity to be here.”

Abreu was truly a fantastic player during his time with the White Sox, clubbing 243 homers in nine seasons, which ranks third in franchise history behind only Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko. The Cuban also ranks top-10 in numerous other offensive categories.

Jose Abreu was also asked about the White Sox’ disastrous season and compared it to his slump. Abreu has yet to hit a home run in 2023.

“It kind of stinks to see what they’re going through, but it’s part of the game,” Abreu said. “It’s a very tough game that we all play. I think I’ve been going through a lot more struggles than the White Sox have, and it’s part of the challenge.

“Gotta fight through them, and try to move on … I’ve always gone through slumps. I never want to. It’s unfortunate, but those things I’ll continue to work through, and I know I’ll get through them.”

Abreu is hitting .218 in 36 games with Houston. The White Sox meanwhile, sit at 13-26 and could blow it up at the trade deadline if things get worse.