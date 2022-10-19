Jose Ramirez’s sparkling 2022 season is even more impressive given recent injury news

Now that the Cleveland Guardians are out of contention for the World Series title, third baseman Jose Ramirez can focus on getting his body right for the 2023 MLB season.

Ramirez is reportedly scheduled to go under the knife to repair a hand injury that he dealt with for the most part of the 2022 campaign. According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, Ramirez appeared to have thought about doing the procedure during the 2022 season but opted not to in order for him to contribute to Cleveland.

Can confirm José Ramírez is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right hand in the coming weeks. It was an option midseason, a source said, but he would have missed substantial time and preferred to play through it.

Based on his numbers this year, it doesn’t seem that the injury affected Jose Ramirez significantly, which makes his overall performance even more impressive. Ramirez slashed .280/355/.514 in 2022 and led the team in both home runs (29) and RBI (126). Among qualified Guardians players, he had the best OPS (.869) and was a close second in both wOBA (.363) and wRC+ (139). The 30-year-old Dominican also got his fourth All-Star nod along the way this year.

The expectation is that Ramirez is going to be ready by the time Spring Training comes around. The Guardians are going to need him 100% healthy in 2023 if they are to defend their American League Central crown after topping the division with a 92-70 record.

Jose Ramirez is under control of the Guardians at least until the end of this current contract in 2028.