The real story behind Jose Ramirez near trade before last-minute Guardians extension

Cleveland Guardians legendary radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton recently revealed the truth about Jose Ramirez’s contract extension prior of the 2022 season. Jose Ramirez and Cleveland eventually agreed on a 5-year $124 million dollar contract to keep J-Ram with the Guardians for the foreseeable future. But Hamilton shared the full behind-the-scenes story of what transpired, per Doug Glanville on Twitter.

Hamilton was asked when the turning point was for the Guardians during the season.

“You can’t pick one game as a turning point,” Hamilton said. “But I think you can pick April 5th as the turning point. That was the Tuesday that we were leaving Goodyear, Arizona to fly to Kansas City to open up the season. On that Sunday, it looked like negotiations were over. They would have traded him (Jose Ramirez). Jose told his agent on Sunday, ‘No, we’re not ending negotiations. I’m not leaving Cleveland. We need to get a deal done. I don’t want to leave'”

Jose Ramirez’s loyalty was on full display. If he hadn’t pushed to stay in Cleveland, there is a strong chance he’d be playing elsewhere right now. Additionally, the Guardians likely would not be gearing up to face the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

“They were at six years, the Guardians had a four-year offer out there,” Hamilton continued. “And when Paul Dolan, our owner, heard that Jose definitely wanted to get something done, they talked.”

Hamilton then explained how sometimes players discuss loyalty purely for PR reasons. But Jose Ramirez’s sincere loyalty caught Dolan’s attention. The Guardians ended up giving Ramirez the 5-year extension with a no-trade clause.

Tom Hamilton finished by explaining how Jose Ramirez would have been traded if an extension was not finalized.

“We sat on the runway in Phoenix, knowing that he was either coming down the aisle way and he was coming with us to Kansas City and something had worked out, or he was on another plane headed to another team. He would have been traded.”

Jose Ramirez is now looking to lead the Guardians to a deep MLB Playoff run.