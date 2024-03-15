UFC action is live from the Apex in Las Vegas as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 88. The next bout takes place in the Women's Bantamweight Divsion as No. 13-ranked Josiane Nunes will square off against No. 14-ranked Chelsea Chandler. Check out our UFC odds series for our Nunes-Chandler prediction and pick.
Josiane Nunes (10-1) has gone a perfect 3-0 in her UFC bouts thus far. After a big knockout win over Bea Malecki in her debut, Nunes has since notched back-to-back unanimous decision victories over increasingly difficult competition. She'll get her first look at a ranked opponent as she looks to rise as a serious contender in the division. Nunes stands 5'2″ with a 67-inch reach.
Chelsea Chandler (5-2) has split her UFC bouts at 1-1 so far and is just getting started on her journey. She won her debut with a big upset on the betting lines as she finished Julija Stoliarenko via ground-and-pound. In her subsequent fight, she fell to Norma Dumont via decision and will be looking to bounce back here. Chandler stands 5'8″ with a 68-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Josiane Nunes-Chelsea Chandler Odds
Josiane Nunes: -147
Chelsea Chandler: +127
Over 2.5 rounds: -125
Under 2.5 rounds: -105
Why Josiane Nunes Will Win
Josiane Nunes comes into this fight as a puzzle left unsolved by her three opponents and she's done it with her rare combination of toughness and power in the division. Nunes is easily one of the shorter fighters in this weight class, but she packs a big punch and lands over seven significant strikes per minute. At the same rate, she absorbs just under six and doesn't waver in the slightest when moving forward. Look for her to have the same aggression here as the higher ranked fighter.
Many will look at these two fighters squaring off and immediately assume Chandler would have the advantage due to her size. However, Josiane Nunes was able to outlast Zarah Fairn (also 5'8″) in her last fight and she eventually learned how to maneuver the height discrepancy. Chelsea Chandler is a bit more seasoned with her wrestling, but expect Nunes to implement a similar game plan from her last fight as she closes the distance in this one.
Why Chelsea Chandler Will Win
Chelsea Chandler made a big impression in her debut when she rolled with the early punches against Julija Stoliarenko and eventually got the fight to the mat where she's most comfortable. Stoliarenko is an extremely dangerous opponent from the bottom, but Chandler was able to stay defensive and eventually finish the fight via ground-and-pound. Her striking is still coming along, but she's as mean as they come when pummeling from someone's guard.
Chelsea Chandler fights out of Cesar Gracie Jiu Jitsu in Stockton where the Diaz Brothers famously made their careers. Chandler fights with a similar attitude and she has to be completely unconscious to stop her from walking towards her opponents. She was outmatched in the striking against Norma Dumont and got hurt badly several time throughout the fight. She lost on the scorecards, but she continues to show an ability to stay in the fight by any means necessary.
Final Josiane Nunes-Chelsea Chandler Prediction & Pick
This should be a fun fight as both women look to make an impression in their first ranked matchup as ranked fighters. Chelsea Chandler will have the significant size advantage here, but we've seen Josiane Nunes overcome deficits like this her entire career. If she can figure out how to dig the body and defend the takedowns, she should be able to get this win.
However, Chelsea Chandler is an extremely mean fighter and she's going to exploit the disadvantages as much as she can. On the ground, she's the better jiu jitsu artist and could be able to smother Nunes under her.
Josiane Nunes will have the better hands here and will win the fight if she's able to stay on the end of her jab. She hits like a truck and we've seen Chandler get cracked early in the past, so don't be surprised if she stuns with the first knockdown of the fight.
For our prediction, we're going to roll with Chelsea Chandler to grind a decision win. While Nunes has been able to overcome bigger opponents with her toughness and aggression, Chandler will be coming at her with the same bad intentions and won't be willing to give Nunes an inch on the ground. Let's go with Chelsea Chandler to win this fight on the scorecards.
Final Josiane Nunes-Chelsea Chandler Prediction & Pick: Chelsea Chandler (+127); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-125)