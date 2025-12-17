ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears in a Saturday night showdown where the NFC North title could be on the line. Postseason implications loom large, and the rivalry’s intensity has dialed up a notch. As such, this late-season clash at Soldier Field sets up as one of Week 16’s most compelling games. The matchup is expected to be tight. The Packers are listed as slight favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. That reflects how evenly matched these division rivals appear heading into a critical stretch run.

Packers vs. Bears betting odds

Packers: -1.5, +100

Bears: +1.5, -120

Over: 46.5, -115

Under: 46.5, -105

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Packers vs. Bears key injuries for Week 16

Packers: OL Zach Tom (Knee), S Evan Williams (Knee), WR Savion Williams (Foot), TE Josh Whyle (Concussion), RB Chris Brooks (Chest), WR Christian Watson (Chest)

Bears: LB Tremaine Edmunds (Groin), RB Travis Homer (Ankle), WR Luther Burden III (Ankle), WR Rome Odunze (Foot), TE Cole Kmet (Ankle)

Packers vs. Bears betting trends

The Packers and Bears have played each other 32 times from 2010 onwards. The Packers enjoy an overwhelmning lead in the head-to-head matchup, 27-5, over those games. They also average +9.2 more points per game than Chicago in those matchups. The Bears have won against Green Bay just once dating back to the 2019 NFL season. That was in Week 18 last season, 24-22. In their most recent meeting a couple of weeks ago, though, Chicago lost to Green Bay, 28-21. Entering Week 16, these teams are carrying contrasting Week 15 results. The Packers just collapsed against the Broncos, 34-26, while the Bears rolled past the Browns, 31-3.

Several betting trends do favor Green Bay despite last week’s setback:

The Packers have won 14 of their last 15 road games against the Bears.

Each of Green Bay’s last six road games has gone OVER the total.

The Bears have scored the first touchdown in six straight home games.

Chicago has failed to cover the spread in six of its last seven December games against NFC North opponents.

2025 records:

Green Bay, 9-4-1 straight up, 5-8-1 ATS; Chicago, 10-4 straight up, 9-4-1 ATS

Over/Under

Green Bay 7-6-1; Chicago, 7-6-1

Keys to Packers vs. Bears matchup

Article Continues Below

Packers:

Overcome the injury bug:

With Micah Parsons out and multiple offensive playmakers questionable, Green Bay must rely on depth. Rashan Gary becomes the focal point of the pass rush. Complementary defenders must step up to compensate for Parsons’ absence.

Establish the run game:

Chicago’s defense is stout against the pass but more vulnerable on the ground. Josh Jacobs, if active, is central to Green Bay’s plan to control tempo and keep the Bears’ offense on the sideline while opening play-action opportunities.

Jordan Love’s ball security:

Love’s late interception in the loss to Denver looms large. Now, he faces a Bears defense that forced three turnovers last week. Love's protecting the football is non-negotiable if the Packers want to escape with a road win.

Bears:

Protect Caleb Williams:

Chicago’s offensive line excels in pass protection. That strength becomes even more critical with Green Bay missing Parsons. Giving Williams a clean pocket allows the Bears to attack downfield and stay aggressive.

Utilize the run game:

The Bears ran for 138 yards against Green Bay two weeks ago. That blueprint remains effective. D’Andre Swift and the ground game can exploit a Packers front adjusting without its defensive anchor.

Capitalize on turnovers:

Chicago’s defense was dominant in Week 15, forcing three turnovers. Generating pressure and forcing mistakes from Love would tilt both field position and momentum in the Bears’ favor.

Packers vs. Bears prediction and pick

This NFC North battle for first place sets up as a tense, high-stakes affair. Chicago enters motivated after its Week 14 loss to Green Bay. Meanwhile, the absence of Parsons significantly alters the defensive balance. Caleb Williams is coming off one of his strongest performances of the season. Soldier Field should provide a tangible home-field edge in a rivalry that often swings on emotion and execution.

Green Bay has the experience and offensive firepower to keep this close. That said, injuries and ball-security concerns might swing this for Chicago.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 24, Packers 21 (Bears win and cover)

Spread: Bears +1.5

Over/Under: Under 46.5