ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders in a very interesting Saturday showdown. A win here will clinch the NFC East title for the Eagles. Philadelphia enters Week 16 as a significant favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. That reflects widespread confidence that the Eagles will take care of business and lock up the division crown. With postseason positioning on the line and momentum building at the right time of year, the Eagles have every incentive to deliver a focused, no-nonsense performance against a Washington team playing out the string.

Eagles vs. Commanders betting odds

Eagles: -6.5, -110

Commanders: +6.5, -110

Over: 44.5, -105

Under: 44.5, -115

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Commanders key injuries for Week 16

Eagles: RB Tank Bigsby (Illness), DT Jalen Carter (Shoulder), OL Fred Johnson (Ankle), OL Landon Dickerson (Calf), RB Saquon Barkley (Neck)

Commanders: OL Laremy Tunsil, (Oblique), TE Colson Yankoff (Ankle), LB Bobby Wagner (Knee), DT Eddie Goldman (Concussion), DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Pectoral)

Eagles vs. Commanders betting trends

The Eagles and Commanders have played each other 31 times from 2010 onwards. The Eagles enjoy the lead in the head-to-head matchup, 19-12, over those games. They have +4.4 more points per game than Washington in those matchups. The Commanders have lost four of their last five meetings, with the latest in the NFC Championship Game last season, 55-23. The last time Washington defeated Philadelphia was in Week 16 of 2024, 36-33. Entering Week 16, both teams are coming off wins that snapped their respective slumps. The Eagles just blanked the Raiders, 31-0, while the Commanders defeated the Giants, 29-21.

Several betting trends further tilt this matchup toward Philadelphia:

The Eagles have scored first in each of their last nine road games against NFC opponents.

Each of Philadelphia’s last six games has gone UNDER the posted total.

The Commanders have lost eight of their last nine games overall.

Washington has failed to cover the spread in seven of its last eight games against NFC opponents.

Taken together, the historical results and recent betting trends strongly favor Philadelphia. This is particularly true in a game where motivation, talent disparity, and postseason stakes all lean heavily in the Eagles’ direction.

2025 records:

Philadelphia, 9-5 straight up, 8-6 ATS; Washington, 4-10 straight up, 5-9 ATS

Over/Under

Philadelphia 5-9; Washington, 7-6-1

Keys to Eagles vs. Commanders matchup

Eagles:

Protect the football:

After a multi-turnover performance in Week 14, ball security is a major emphasis. Jalen Hurts and the offense must avoid careless giveaways that could allow Washington to hang around longer than expected.

Article Continues Below

Establish the run:

Washington ranks near the bottom this season in rushing yards allowed. That makes this a prime matchup for Barkley and the Eagles’ ground game. Controlling the trenches and dictating tempo will keep the Commanders’ defense on its heels.

Pressure the quarterback:

Philadelphia’s defense should aggressively attack Washington’s quarterback situation. Against Mariota’s mobility, consistent pressure can generate turnovers and short fields. This is especially true against an offense that has struggled to sustain drives.

Commanders:

Limit explosive plays:

Washington’s defense has been vulnerable all season, particularly against big plays. Containing AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Barkley is essential to avoiding an early blowout.

Utilize Marcus Mariota’s mobility:

With Mariota starting, his ability to extend plays with his legs offers Washington a chance to create mismatches and slow down the Eagles’ pass rush.

Win the turnover battle:

As significant underdogs, the Commanders’ clearest path to an upset is forcing mistakes. Extra possessions and favorable field position are non-negotiable if Washington hopes to stay competitive.

Eagles vs. Commanders prediction and pick

Everything lines up for Philadelphia. The Eagles are healthier, more motivated, and far superior on both sides of the ball. After a get-right performance in Week 15, this matchup sets up as another opportunity to impose their physicality and depth. Washington’s defensive issues and quarterback uncertainty make it difficult to envision sustained resistance.

Final Score Prediction: Eagles 34, Commanders 17 (Eagles win and cover)

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Over/Under: Over 44.5