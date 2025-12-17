ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action on this Wednesday, December 17, 2025 for a two-game slate, this showdown coming in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) will visit the Chicago Bulls (10-15) for the second meeting between these two teams, Cleveland leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Carolina-Montague prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings following their most recent 119-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime. They've alternated wins and losses over their last seven for a 3-4 record, but come in the betting favorites looking to stay hot against the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are eleventh in the East, most recently losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 114-104. They've hit a serious rut with a 2-8 record over their last 10 games, erasing the solid start they saw to the season. They'll look to get back on track with a win here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Cavs vs. Bulls Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5.5 (-105)

Chicago Bulls: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 242.5 (-108)

Under: 242.5 (-112)

Cavs vs. Bulls Key Injuries

Cleveland: Sam Merrill, OUT (hand) / Evan Mobley, OUT (calf) / Larry Nance Jr., OUT (calf) / Max Strus, OUT (foot)

Chicago: Ayo Dosunmu, Questionable (thumb) / Noa Essengue, OUT (shoulder)

Cavs vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Chicago Bulls are 6-6 at home this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-5 on the road.

The Cavaliers are 14-10 as betting favorites. The Bulls are 5-6 as underdogs.

The Bulls are 11-4 ATS overall, 6-6 ATS at home. The Cavaliers are 8-19 ATS overall, 4-7 ATS on the road.

The Bulls are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games. The Cavaliers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Cleveland's last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Chicago's last 5 games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Cavs vs. Bulls Matchup

The first time these two squads met, Evan Mobley led the Cavs in rebounds (8) and Sam Merrill led the way in assists (8) during the 128-122 win for Cleveland. Both Merrill and Mobley will be out during this game as Cleveland will be missing two of their most critical players in distributing the ball and rebounding on both ends of the floor. Donovan Mitchell has been known to step up in situations without Mobley and with his backup Merrill out as well, Mitchell could see extended minutes during this game.

The Chicago Bulls, who started the season with a 6-1 record, have looked like a shell of themselves over the last 10 games. Coby White returning to the lineup has certainly given them a boost in the scoring department as he's scored 20+ points in eight of his nine games this season. Josh Giddey continues to be the lifeblood of this offense, averaging a near triple-double 20.1p/9.3r/8.8a line on the season. He's fourth in the NBA in APG, so he's doing a great job finding his teammates, but their next highest scorer is Nikola Vucevic with 15.6 PPG.

With Ayo Dosunmu day-to-day with a nagging injury, he's their next leading scorer at 15.2 PPG and questionable to play in this game. All around, the Chicago Bulls have had issues scoring points this season, especially against strong defensive teams like the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers will be without their best defensive player in Mobley, however, so it could offer some slack to the Bulls as they try to break out of their shooting slump.

Still, the Cavaliers are the much deeper team and they'll see the more sustained scoring off the bench behind players like Dean Wade and Thomas Bryant. This is a particularly meaningful matchup for Lonzo Ball against his former team, so expect a number of attempts from him from the field in this game. Given how the first meeting went, the Cavs should have the upper hand here despite their injured lineup.

Cavs vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

While the Chicago Bulls haven't been playing well as of late, they could be getting a gift in an injured Cavaliers team who hasn't been playing their best basketball either. Sam Merrill and Evan Mobley are too crucial injuries for the Cavs, so it'll primarily be on the shoulders of Donovan Mitchell to will their team to a win.

However, the Bulls could have the advantage here as the taller lineup and given Coby White's scoring this season, combined with the playmaking of Josh Giddey, the Bulls may have their best chance to break out of their slump during this matchup. Furthermore, Nikola Vucevic should see an easier night matching up against Dean Wade instead of Evan Mobley, so don't be surprised if he's in for a big performance as well.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Chicago Bulls to cover the spread during this game in what should be a low-scoring affair.

Final Cavs-Buls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +5.5 (-115); UNDER 242.5 (-112)