We're back once again with another betting prediction and pick for Wednesday's two-game slate, this matchup coming in the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies (12-14) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-9) in their first meeting of the season. Check our NBA odds series for the Grizzlies-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are ninth in the Western Conference following a 121-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Following a tough start to the season, they've picked things up with a 7-3 record over their last 10. They're still the sizable underdogs heading into their first meeting with the Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sixth in the West after their most recent 117-103 win against the Sacramento Kings. They've also gotten hot with seven wins over their last eight games, four of those wins coming at home where they'll be the favorites tonight.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +8.5 (-115)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -8.5 (-105)

Over: 229.6 (-108)

Under: 229.5 (-112)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Memphis: Ja Morant, Doubtful (ankle) / Brandon Clarke, Questionable (knee) / Zach Edey, OUT (ankle) / Ty Jerome, OUT (calf) / John Konchar, OUT (thumb) / Scotty Pippen Jr., OUT (toe) / Javon Small, OUT (toe)

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, Questionable (foot) / Mike Conley, OUT (achilles)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9-4 at home. The Memphis Grizzlies are 6-7 on the road.

The Timberwolves are 16-5 as betting favorites. The Grizzlies are 3-12 as underdogs.

The Timberwolves are 10-16 ATS, 5-8 ATS at home.

The Grizzlies are 12-14 ATS overall, 6-7 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 7-3 outright, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

The Timberwolves are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games

Keys to Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Matchup

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves meet for the first time this season as the Grizzlies have begun to pick up steam following a poor start to the season. While they're beating sub-.500 team handily, they've gone 11-8 in the Western Conference and will hope for better luck against this Timberwolves team. Things aren't looking promising as they continue seeing significant injuries, namely with Ja Morant listed as ‘doubtful' for this game. The Grizzlies have managed a 7-5 record without Morant this season, but they're sizable underdogs nonetheless against the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves will see an injury to their own star as Anthony Edwards deals with a foot injury, but his availability for this game would put the Timberwolves' chances of winning over the top. While he's been very durable, they've gone 1-2 without him this season and would like to continue their success over the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are averaging 114.3 PPG, ranking them in the bottom 10 of the NBA. The Timberwolves are the sixth-highest scoring team in the NBA at 119.8 PPG, so theres a clear discrepancy in the way these teams find their baskets. The Timberwolves are also one of the better defense units anchored by Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, so they should be able to offer resistance against the Grizzlies' most consistent player in Jaren Jackson Jr.

With Ja Morant out, the Grizzlies will certainly have to lean on their big man Jackson Jr., notching 31 points in their last game. While he's just averaging 17.4 PPG, he'll have to have a similar aggressive approach in shooting the ball if they want a chance against this Timberwolves team. On Minnesota's side, Julius Randle and his 23.1 PPG could be the difference in the Timberwolves leading throughout most of this game at home.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

This should be a fun meeting between these two teams for the first time this season, but it could be lacking some star power with Ja Morant listed as ‘doubtful' and Anthony Edwards ‘questionable' with a nagging foot injury. If both superstars are sidelined, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the much deeper team and more equipped to make up for the absence of Edwards. Julius Randle has proven to be a dominant scoring big and Rudy Gobert's presence in the paint should be enough to keep Jaren Jackson Jr. from seeing another massive scoring night.

Still, the Memphis Grizzlies have been playing very well over their last 10 games and despite their injuries, they've been able to remain scrappy and competitive, despite being listed as the underdogs. This is certainly wide spread for the Timberwolves to cover, but I don't see the Grizzlies keeping up in the scoring without Ja Morant on the floor.

Assuming that Morant is out, we're going to roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves for out final prediction. I expect Julius Randle to have a big day scoring whether or not Anthony Edwards plays in what should be a solid defensive effort out of Minnesota.

Final Grizzlies-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -8.5 (-105); UNDER 229.5 (-112)