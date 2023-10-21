Julius Randle‘s wife is Kendra Randle. Julius Randle is an American basketball player with the New York Knicks. He was the SEC Rookie of the Year in his only season with the University of Kentucky, also earning First Team All-SEC and Third Team All-American honors. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Randle with the 7th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He broke his tibia in the opening game of the season and missed the entirety of his rookie year. He is a two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2021. Randle was a member of the Lakers for five seasons, spent a year with the New Orleans Pelicans and now stars at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks.

Who is Kendra Randle?

Kendra Randle went to the University of Kentucky with Julius. Kendra has a fashion line called KALORE. She launched it in October 2020 as the brand's founder and CEO. She is also the face of the brand and models many of the articles of clothing on its website. Her line of study at the University of Kentucky was in fashion design and merchandising.

“I've intricately crafted each piece with a passion and intention to inspire every woman who wears it to embrace feeling sexy and strong,” Kendra says of the clothing line. “My mission is to empower women and have an all-female staff and team working alongside me to deliver quality and trendy fashion wear for everyone.”

She's not shy to solicit Julius' opinion, either.

“I definitely show him everything. If I'm debating between this fabric or this color, I'll show him, and he'll give his opinion. He actually loves fashion, too.”

Kendra has valued giving back to single-parent families in need during the holidays. She and her husband come from families of single mothers, so it is a cause that is near and dear to their hearts. ”

Each year around the holidays, we adopt several single-parent families and give them things they need and a few surprises. It's my favorite time of year,” Kendra shared with Authority magazine. “Now that I have KALORE, I can't wait to include KALORE pieces in this year's giveaway.”

Julius Randle, Kendra Randle's relationship

Julius and Kendra were introduced by mutual friends at Kendra's 20th birthday party in 2013. The two didn't talk much but had an interest in each other.

“I never dated a basketball player,” Kendra said to Wedding Style Magazine, “but he was genuine and sweet, and I knew it would be okay.”

Julius proposed to Kendra on a vacation in Santorini, Greece, in June 2016. Kendra announced the news on Instagram, posting a video showing off the new ring.

“6/20/16 is the best night of my entire life. I couldn't have painted a better picture. Words can't describe the way I'm feeling and how I felt in that moment. You are the best thing that's ever happened to me, and I can't wait to spend forever with you,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

The couple said their vows in 2017 at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach.

“Seeing our son come down the aisle gave me a sense of completion and fullness, making me proud that our family was becoming one,” Julius said after seeing his son pulled down the aisle.

The Randles are the parents of two children. Kyden was born on December 23rd, 2016. He is often seen at games in Madison Square Garden. Jaycey was born on October 16th, 2021. Kendra also featured the family in a photo shoot at Madison Square Garden.

The pair have a close relationship and aren't afraid to make it public, unlike other athletes. They have even gotten heat for showing affection to each other on the court after games. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Julius Randle's wife, Kendra Randle.