The Chicago White Sox and the MLB world lost a former player over the weekend, as two-time All-Star pitcher Bobby Jenks passed away in Sintra, Portugal. Jenks had been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma this year, which is a form of stomach cancer.

Jenks spent six seasons with the White Sox from 2005 to 2010 and was on the team when the franchise won the World Series in 2025. He also played for the Boston Red Sox in 2011. The reliever finished his MLB career with a 16-20 record, 3.53 ERA, and 173 saves.

Ozzie Guillen, who was the manager of the 2005 World Series team, spoke about the passing of Jenks, as he had a fond memory of the former player. Guillen had a certain move he'd use to call Jenks from the bullpen, as he'd throw his arms wide open to let him know that he wanted Jenks to come out.

Jenks unfortunately died weeks before the White Sox were going to hold a 20th anniversary reunion for the most recent title-winning team.

“Everyone remembers the moment when I called for the big fella in the World Series,” Guillen said in a statement. “Everyone has a favorite story about Bobby, so the 2005 reunion will be a great opportunity to get together with all his teammates and coaches and relive some of our greatest memories of him.”

In Jenk's last interview with SoxTV, he shared his passion for the game of baseball and what he wanted to do in his career once he fell in love with the game.

“You play for the love of the game, the joy of it,” Jenks said. “It's what I love to do. I [was] playing to be a world champion, and that's what I wanted to do from the time I picked up a baseball.”

Jenks will definitely be missed in the MLB world, and the White Sox will make sure to honor him the right way.

