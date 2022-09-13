Just Dance 2023 Release Date: Gameplay and Trailer

During the Ubisoft Forward held last September 10, 2022, Ubisoft announced that the latest Just Dance installment was on the way. Continue reading to learn more about Just Dance 2023, its release date, gameplay, trailer, and available songs.

Just Dance 2023 Edition Release Date: November 22, 2022

Just Dance 2023 Edition will launch on November 22, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A Stadia release will be available at a later date.

Just Dance 2023 Edition gameplay

Just Dance 2023 is a dancing game considered “the #1 Music Video Game Franchise of All Time”*. While the game still plays in the same way as its counterparts from previous years, Ubisoft announced various new features that are arriving in the game.

For starters, Just Dance 2023 will have online multiplayer, a first in the series. The player can invite up to five people to play with them through Online Groups. The gameplay trailer features this feature at one point. All of the players will be connected to the host’s main menu. This allows them to interact with each other, choose songs, and dance together. They are also implementing a new emote sticker system so that players can quickly communicate with each other. Online groups will also support cross-play, as well as maintaining the local multiplayer of the game. Players can use the Just Dance Controller App to turn their smartphones into controllers for the game. This app is available on iOS and Android.

The game also implements a progression system, which allows players to earn points whenever they complete a dance. These points can unlock various rewards, the most prominent of which would be Dancer Card customization. In Just Dance 2023, players can personalize their dance cards using different avatars, backgrounds, name badges, and aliases. Other than cosmetic rewards, players can also unlock more emote stickers to use.

The game’s art style has also been upgraded, this time going for a more immersive 3D world, as well as better 3D dance coaches. The menu system of the game also received an overhaul. Ubisoft also mentioned that Just Dance 2023 will receive regular free updates for years to come. These updates include game modes, songs, and themed seasons.

Just Dance 2023 Edition songs

Just Dance 2023 Edition will feature 40 new songs. These songs include original songs, chart-toppers, and internet viral songs. These songs include:

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

“More” by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

“CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake

“Love me Land” by Zara Larsson

“Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars

“STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Sweet But Psycho” by Ava Max

“Rather Be” by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

“If you Wanna Party” by The Just Dancers

Players can view sneak peeks of the above songs here.

The latest information about Just Dance 2023 Edition or the Controller App can be found here. For other articles about Just Dance, click here.

* Source: NPD, GfK & GSD – July 2022