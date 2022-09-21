Justin Fields clarifies himself after fans got angry over supposed diss

After a strong start to the season for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, things have quickly begun to fall apart. Fields and the Bears struggled to get anything going against the Green Bay Packers in their Week 2 loss, and the Bears fans let Fields and the offense have it for their struggles throughout the game.

That prompted some divisive comments from Fields in the aftermath of the game that many fans perceived as a diss towards his own fans. Fields wasn’t a very popular figure in Chicago prior to those comments, and it’s safe to say taking sneak shots at your own team’s fans won’t help you gain much favor with them.

Fields took a step back from his previous comments today, saying he respects the Bears fans and didn’t mean any disrespect to them with his recent comments. Fields clearly has good intentions here, but it may ultimately be too little too late.

.@justnfields: "I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do." pic.twitter.com/hpzFVoo6yT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 21, 2022

Fields wants the same thing that the Bears and their fans want, and sometimes that passion when you don’t get the result you want, turns into frustration. Fields obviously didn’t have a great game against the Packers, and it’s safe to say that neither he nor the fans of the Bears were happy with his performance.

Fans of the Chicago Bears will be hoping that Justin Fields can bounce back after his rough start and prove that he cares about winning just as much as they do. Otherwise, public opinion on Chicago’s young shot caller could become increasingly negative quite quickly.