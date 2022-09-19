Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”

The fuck!? This loss hurts for Bears fans just as much as the players. Players come and go, Fans are here forever. We put in the work watching a crumb bum franchise that has given us NOTHING in 37 years. We buy your jerseys, we put the butts in the stands. You’re on thin ice pal pic.twitter.com/dqiunBytqX — MikeyBets (Chicago’s left Armpit) (@RealMikeyBets) September 19, 2022

“It hurts more in the locker room than for the Bears fans,” said Fields. “At the end of the day, they’re not putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day, I see how much work they put in…”

Those comments surely won’t sit well with fans in Chicago. Bears fans are among the most loyal in the NFL, and they’ve endured some painful lows over the past few seasons. Their record against the Packers is evidence enough of that, as they’ve been getting handled by Green Bay for years now.

Telling the passionate fan base that they’re not suffering along with the team after the loss is simply not a good look for the young quarterback. Bears fans have stuck with the team through thick and thin, and have given Fields their unwavering support as he looks to cement his role as the quarterback of the future. No Bears fan is pretending that they’re putting in the same level of work on the training grounds, but that doesn’t mean the loss doesn’t have a strong impact on them.

Justin Fields should be looking to walk back these comments at his earliest opportunity because his remarks about the fan base after a tough loss to the Packers are not going to be very well received.