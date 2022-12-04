Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields flew past the Joe Barry-led Green Bay Packers defense for a touchdown this Sunday, putting the Bears up 10-0 against their oldest rival in the NFL.

Justin Fields, who broke former Atlanta Falcons signal caller Michael Vick’s single-game rushing record for a quarterback by running for 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins, is again leading the Bears in rushing yards against the Packers midway through the second quarter.

“I just wanted him to stop scrambling.” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said following a 35-32 Miami win. “It was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all.

“He didn’t take the coaching. I think our whole team took them serious, because they’re a young, up-and-coming team that if you take lightly at all, they make you quickly regret that. So they fought exactly how we thought they were going to.”

To some, this provided the perfect opportunity to call for the need to release the former Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and linebackers coach.

Irish Wire contributor Jeff Feyerer agreed with three simple words.

Justin Fields’ performance reminded Milwaukee Journal Sentinel high school sports reporter Michael Whitlow of now-LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s inability to slow down superstar quarterbacks in the seemingly infinite amount of primetime TV spots for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturdays.

670 the Score’s “Mully and Haugh” co-host David Haugh highlighted the positives and the negatives for both sides, going so far as to call Fields a “special” talent for the team he once wrote about as a Chicago Tribune sports columnist.

Justin Fields led the Bears in rushing yards with just over 830 heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Packers. He took the starting spot after he was officially removed from the team’s injury report on Friday before he suited up against Joe Barry and the Packers’ defense.