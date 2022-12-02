Published December 2, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Chicago Bears enter their Week 13 matchup against the Green Bay Packers hoping to snap a seven-game losing streak vs. their bitter division rival. If they are going to pull out a victory, Justin Fields’ productivity will be required. Fields missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

After practicing in full Thursday, Fields was officially removed from the Bears injury report Friday and is in line to start, according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns. In a related move, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that backup quarterback Trevor Siemien will undergo season-ending surgery. He was hurt during pregame warmups in last week’s loss to the New York Jets, but played through the injury.

Justin Fields finally showed some signs of life prior to his shoulder injury. Over his last five games, Fields completed between 61 and 72 percent of his passes each game. He did not have big yardage totals, but what he did on the ground was historic. The Bears 23-year-old QB rushed for 552 yards and six rushing touchdowns during that timeframe. That includes running for 325 combined yards in back-to-back games against the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

If the Bears want any chance at beating their rival this week, Fields is going to need to have a big game. The Packers have their own quarterback intrigue, with Aaron Rodgers dealing with injuries himself. However, he has declared that he will be active and play Sunday.

The Bears are in the process of finding out whether Justin Fields is their franchise quarterback or not. They traded for Chase Claypool, to help determine if that is the case. But if he can continue to make plays on the ground the way he has, it might not matter what he does through the air.