Chelsea‘s search for a new forward has led them to enquire about the availability of Dusan Vlahovic, with Juventus setting a minimum price tag for the Serbian striker, reported by goal.com. After the departure of Kai Havertz to Arsenal, the Blues are eager to bolster their attacking options and have identified Vlahovic as their primary target.

Chelsea has made initial contact with Vlahovic's representatives to explore the possibility of a transfer. However, Juventus initially considered the 23-year-old forward as non-transferable. Nevertheless, they are open to considering offers in the range of €75-80 million, including bonuses.

Vlahovic had a decent season with Juventus, scoring 14 goals across all competitions, despite struggling with injuries. The Italian club may be willing to lower their demands to €25 million if Chelsea includes Romelu Lukaku in a potential swap deal, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

In addition to Dusan Vlahovic, Chelsea has also engaged in talks with Montpellier regarding Elye Wahi, who impressed with 19 goals in 33 league games last season. However, a final decision has yet to be made on the third attacking option for the Blues, who have already secured the signings of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson during the summer transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea is determined to regain their competitive edge following a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Alongside the pursuit of a quality striker, the club is also keen on securing the services of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

As the summer transfer market progresses, Chelsea remains active in their search for reinforcements. The club is committed to strengthening their squad under Pochettino's guidance, aiming to compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.