Real Madrid, who have been tirelessly pursuing Kylian Mbappe‘s signature, may have found an alternative solution in the form of Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic, reported by goal.com. As the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future looms, Real Madrid is ready to enter the race for Vlahovic if the French superstar remains at Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, is determined to reinforce his attacking options, especially if Mbappe's much-anticipated move fails to materialize. The recent signing of Joselu from Alaves may have alleviated some concerns, but with Karim Benzema's departure, the team still needs a top-class striker to lead their front line.

According to reports, Real Madrid's executives have identified Vlahovic as a potential target. The Serbian striker has been impressing in Serie A, showcasing his prowess in front of goal and attracting interest from several big clubs across Europe.

Signing Vlahovic would not only bolster Real Madrid's attacking options, but it would also suit the player's aspirations. Juventus, who have been linked with a move for Romelu Lukaku, may face stiff competition in securing the services of the Belgian forward. Consequently, Vlahovic, who is seeking regular Champions League football, could find the allure of Real Madrid hard to resist.

While Juventus remains a plausible destination for Vlahovic, the possibility of a move to the Spanish capital cannot be dismissed. As the transfer window progresses and the pieces fall into place, the 21-year-old striker may find himself donning the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid, ready to make his mark on the grand stage.

As the transfer saga unfolds, football fans around the world eagerly wait to see which path Real Madrid will take. Will the allure of Kylian Mbappe become a reality, or will Dusan Vlahovic emerge as the unexpected hero in the Spanish capital? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds in the coming weeks.