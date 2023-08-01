Chelsea is actively seeking to bolster their midfield options for the upcoming season, and their sights are now set on another USMNT star to potentially fill the void left by Christian Pulisic‘s departure, reported by goal.com. Pulisic bid farewell to Stamford Bridge as he embarks on a new chapter with AC Milan in Serie A. However, Chelsea's interest in USMNT players continues, with Tyler Adams now on their radar.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who captained the United States national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is currently with Leeds United. Unfortunately, his debut season with the club ended prematurely due to an unfortunate injury that contributed to Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

Despite Leeds' relegation, Adams' performances have caught the attention of Chelsea's decision-makers. The Blues are keen to strengthen their engine room and are actively pursuing several targets in the current transfer window. Brighton's Moises Caicedo is reportedly their top priority, but Adams is emerging as another key target.

Adams is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that required surgery in March. However, he is making progress in his rehabilitation and is expected to return to full fitness soon. His contract with Leeds reportedly contains a relegation release clause, which could make him a more affordable option for Chelsea.

The Blues are keen to add depth and quality to their midfield, and they have identified Tyler Adams as a potential candidate to provide valuable contributions in the upcoming season. Alongside other potential targets such as Romeo Lavia of Southampton and Edson Alvarez from Ajax, Adams could be a crucial addition to Chelsea's squad as they look to challenge for domestic and European honors in the 2023-24 campaign.