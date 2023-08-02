Juventus have come to an agreement with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A side have an agreement in place over a three-year deal with Lukaku with an option for an additional season.

The only obstacle that remains as of now is agreeing on the transfer fee.

Juventus are looking to strike a deal that would see their own striker Dusan Vlahovic head to Stamford Bridge in addition to a €40 million ($44 million) fee.

However, it's all contingent on new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino — who Romano labels as being crucial to the deal — and whether he's open to adding Vlahovic to the squad.

Chelsea have been looking to offload Lukaku with his second stint with the Blues being nothing short of a disaster following his big-money move from Inter Milan in 2021.

Lukaku was eventually sent back on loan to Inter last season where he helped them reach the Champions League final and finish third in Serie A.

The expectation was that the Belgian international would remain with Inter on a permanent deal.

However, Inter couldn't agree on a fee with Chelsea while Lukaku initially entering negotiations with Juventus didn't go down all too well in Milan.

Juventus fans weren't too thrilled either as they staged a protest over the decision to sign him which led to Lukaku believing the move was off. However, negotiations continued and we now have an agreement.

Lukaku scored 10 league goals in 25 league games for Inter last season as well as 14 in 37 games in all competitions.