Paul Pogba‘s return to Juventus has been marred by a series of injury setbacks, and the French midfielder suffered another devastating blow in his first start of the season, as reported by mirror. The emotional comeback for Pogba quickly turned into a nightmare as he was forced off the pitch with a new injury, leaving him in tears.

Since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United, Pogba has struggled to find consistent playing time due to a string of fitness issues. The 30-year-old has been limited to just ten appearances across all competitions, hampering his ability to make a significant impact for the team.

In the recent weeks, Pogba had shown glimpses of his talent with substitute appearances in Serie A matches against Atalanta and Lecce. This prompted the manager, Max Allegri, to include him in the starting lineup for the clash against Cremonese. However, his much-anticipated return to the starting XI lasted only 22 minutes.

During the match, as Pogba delivered a cross into the box, he suddenly pulled up and collapsed to the ground in visible pain. Medical staff rushed to his aid while the distraught midfielder covered his face with his shirt. It was a heartbreaking scene for Pogba, who had put in tremendous effort to recover and return to action.

Following the match, Allegri expressed his disappointment and provided an update on Pogba’s condition. The Juventus manager acknowledged the sacrifices Pogba had made to regain his fitness and emphasized the risks associated with his limited playing time over the past year.

The extent of Pogba’s latest injury is yet to be determined, but the setback further prolongs his struggle to find consistent form and contribute to the team. Juventus and their fans will have to wait anxiously for updates on Pogba’s condition, hoping for a swift recovery and a brighter future for the talented midfielder.